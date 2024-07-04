Fireworks light up the skies across the US as Americans endure searing heat to celebrate July Fourth

The hamburgers aren't the only things sizzling this Fourth of July: Millions of people are under heat warnings as large numbers of Americans traveled to toast their nation’s birth with parades, cookouts and fiery splashes of colors against the evening sky.

APTOPIX Fourth of July Washington Fireworks burst above the National Mall, and from left, the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol building during Independence Day celebrations on Thursday, July 4, 2024 in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein APTOPIX Fourth of July New York Fireworks go off in the sky during the Macy's Fourth of July fireworks seen at the Edge at Hudson Yards on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura Fourth of July New York People watch Macy's Fourth of July fireworks over New York, Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Hoboken, N.J. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson Fourth of July New York A girl watches Macy's Fourth of July fireworks over New York, Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Hoboken, N.J. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson APTOPIX Nebraska Fourth of July People play with glowsticks as they watch fireworks after the Omaha Storm Chasers AAA baseball game at Werner Park in Papillion, Nev., Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP) Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP Fourth of July Gabriella Willams, 5, waves an American Flag during the "Symphony of Stars" as part of the 2024 Vermont Symphony Orchestra Summer Festival Tour in Grafton, Vt., Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP) Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP Nebraska Fourth of July People play with glowsticks as they watch fireworks after the Omaha Storm Chasers AAA baseball game at Werner Park in Papillion, Nev., Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP) Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP Fourth of July The Vermont Symphony Orchestra performs as fireworks filled the air during the "Symphony of Stars" as part of the 2024 Vermont Symphony Orchestra Summer Festival Tour in Grafton, Vt., on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP) Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP Nebraska Fourth of July Fireworks follow the Omaha Storm Chasers AAA baseball game at Werner Park in Papillion, Nev., Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP) Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP Rays Royals Baseball A fan watches a Fourth of July fireworks display after a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 4-2. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Fourth of July The Vermont Symphony Orchestra performs as fireworks fill the air during the "Symphony of Stars" as part of the 2024 Vermont Symphony Orchestra Summer Festival Tour in Grafton, Vt., Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP) Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP Iowa Fourth of July Community members take in the fireworks at Ellis Park in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (Nick Rohlman/The Gazette via AP) Nick Rohlman/The Gazette via AP Holiday Travel Vehicles move slowly in south-bound lanes, left, of Interstate Route 93, in Boston, Wednesday, July 3, 2024, as people make their way out of the city. Boston roadways saw traffic delays Wednesday in many areas the day before the July Fourth Independence Day holiday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) AP Photo/Steven Senne July 4th Holiday Boaters enjoy a day on a sand bar, Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Biscayne Bay off of Miami. Elected officials and law enforcement agencies urged boaters not to drink and drive, check the weather before going out and to consider taking a boater safety course during a news conference ahead of the holiday weekend. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee Holiday Travel Cathy Nau, front left, and Jackie Trimble, front second left, both of Lake Stevens, Wash., examine maps, Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in front of the Old Statehouse, in Boston. Nau and Trimble visited some of the city's historic sites the day before the July Fourth Independence Day holiday. The Old State House was built in 1713 to replace the original meetinghouse that was destroyed by fire. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) AP Photo/Steven Senne July Fourth Florida Officers with the Miami-Dade County Police Department's Marine Patrol ply the waters, Wednesday, July 3, 2024, near Key Biscayne, Fla. Elected officials and law enforcement agencies urged boaters not to drink and drive, check the weather before going out and to consider taking a boater safety course during a news conference ahead of the holiday weekend. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee Holiday Travel Passers-by make their way along a street in Boston's historic North End neighborhood, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. A long Fourth of July holiday weekend in the United States is expected to create new travel records. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) AP Photo/Steven Senne July 4th Travel Bella Yu, left, and Xingwei Li, second from left, both of Boston, sit in a cafe as passers-by, right, make their way along a narrow street in Boston's historic North End neighborhood, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. A long Fourth of July holiday weekend in the United States is expected to create new travel records. Boston's North End neighborhood is a popular tourist destination. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) AP Photo/Steven Senne July Fourth Florida Officers with the Miami-Dade County Police Department's Marine Patrol, Adam Fullana, left, Sean Carper, center, and Thomas Kennedy, right, are shown, Wednesday, July 3, 2024, near Key Biscayne, Fla. Elected officials and law enforcement agencies urged boaters not to drink and drive, check the weather before going out and to consider taking a boater safety course during a news conference ahead of the holiday weekend. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee Fourth of July Washington Fireworks burst above the National Mall, and from left, the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol building during Independence Day celebrations on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein Fourth of July Boston The Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra performs during the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular at the Hatch Memorial Shell on the Esplanade in Boston, Thursday, July 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) AP Photo/Michael Dwyer Fourth of July Boston Brayden Chevalier, of Plastow, N.H., celebrates during the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular at the Hatch Memorial Shell on the Esplanade in Boston, Thursday, July 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) AP Photo/Michael Dwyer Fourth of July California Elizabeth Weiter, 5, right, looks at a American flag as Camree Lee, 3, looks towards the parade during the annual Fourth of July Parade in Alameda, Calif. on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Minh Connors/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Minh Connors/San Francisco Chronicle via AP Fourth of July Texas Santiago Meneses takes a photo through a cutout depicting Uncle Sam during the annual Freedom Over Texas Festival at Eleanor Tinsley Park on the Fourth of July, Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Houston. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP) Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP Fourth of July New York Boats congregate in the Hudson River prior to Macy's Fourth of July fireworks, Thursday, July 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson Fourth of July Texas Jessica Mitchell is seen with her faces painted like the American flag during the annual Freedom Over Texas Festival at Eleanor Tinsley Park on the Fourth of July, Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Houston. Mitchell said it took her 45 minutes to complete her patriotic face paint. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP) Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP Fourth of July Texas Niels Jacobsen, 3, waits for the Old Oaks neighborhood parade to begin on the Fourth of July, in Waco, Texas, Thursday, July 4, 2024. The parade is over thirty years old. (Jerry Larson/Waco Tribune-Herald, via AP) Jerry Larson/Waco Tribune-Herald, via AP Fourth of July Vermont People filled Main Street in Brattleboro, Vt., to watch the annual Fourth of July parade on Thursday, July, 4, 2024. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP) Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP Fourth of July Vermont Chad Pacheco helps carry a large American flag down Main Street during the annual Brattleboro, Vt., Fourth of July parade on Thursday, July, 4, 2024. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP) Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP Fourth of July Colorado American flags splay out in a display attached to the fender crest of a 1948 Pontiac Silver Streak station wagon owned by Leo and Angi Martinez during the Colorado 4th at Firestone parade to mark the Independence Day holiday Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Firestone, Colo. Floats, marching bands, classic cars and motorcycles were features in the annual parade through the Weld County community north of Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP Photo/David Zalubowski APTOPIX Fourth of July Washington People sit under umbrellas during a rain shower at the Netherlands Carillon on Thursday, July 4, 2024 in Arlington, Va., ahead of a fireworks display at the National Mall in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein Fourth of July Colorado Eight-year-old Molly Perkins, third from left, joins fellow American Heritage Girls members in riding on a float during the Colorado 4th at Firestone parade to mark the Independence Day holiday Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Firestone, Colo. Floats, marching bands, classic cars and motorcycles were features in the annual parade through the Weld County community north of Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP Photo/David Zalubowski Fourth of July California Asa Walden, 4, looks in awe as he waves an American flag during the annual Fourth of July Parade in Alameda, Calif. on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Minh Connors/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Minh Connors/San Francisco Chronicle via AP Fourth of July Colorado A woman hands out patriotic pinwheels during the Colorado 4th at Firestone parade to mark the Independence Day holiday Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Firestone, Colo. Floats, marching bands, classic cars and motorcycles were features in the annual parade through the Weld County community north of Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP Photo/David Zalubowski Fourth of July Santa Monica Members of Love Leo Rescue , a local animal rescue service, take pictures before riding a vintage car with their dogs at the Santa Monica 4th of July parade in Santa Monica, Calif., on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes Fourth of July Colorado A Tesla Cybertruck wrapped in patriotic motif rolls along in the Colorado 4th at Firestone parade to mark the Independence Day holiday Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Firestone, Colo. Floats, marching bands, classic cars and motorcycles were features in the annual parade through the Weld County community north of Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP Photo/David Zalubowski Fourth of July Texas Sam Becker, 7, watches the annual South Montgomery County 4th of July Parade, Thursday, July 4, 2024, in The Woodlands, Texas. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP) Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP Fourth of July California Alejandra Gil holds a flag during the annual Fourth of July Parade in Alameda, Calif. on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Minh Connors/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Minh Connors/San Francisco Chronicle via AP Fourth of July Boston Spectators wave flags during the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular at the Hatch Memorial Shell on the Esplanade in Boston, Thursday, July 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) AP Photo/Michael Dwyer Fourth of July Boston The Singing Sergeants sing the national anthem as Keith Lockhart, right, conducts during the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular at the Hatch Memorial Shell on the Esplanade in Boston, Thursday, July 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) AP Photo/Michael Dwyer Fourth of July Boston Doc Rutstein, of Braintree, Mass., poses for a photo before the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular at the Hatch Memorial Shell on the Esplanade in Boston, Thursday, July 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) AP Photo/Michael Dwyer Fourth of July Illinois Paradegoers watch the Independence Day Parade along Green Bay Road in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP ( 1 /42) Share This Gallery: Share This:

Millions of people in the U.S. celebrated and suffered under heat warnings Thursday as they flocked to beaches and traveled in droves to toast their nation’s birth with July Fourth parades, cookouts and the always anticipated fiery splashes of color in the evening sky.

In Washington, neon bursts of light illuminated the night above the National Mall. The Boston Pops performed a musical fireworks spectacular at that city’s Hatch Memorial Shell. And at parades all across the country, from Brattleboro, Vermont, to Waco, Texas, to Alameda, California, revelers dressed up in red, white and blue and waved the Stars and Stripes in commemoration of Independence Day.

Travel records were projected to fall with people jamming airports and crowding highways to reach Fourth of July celebrations that will stretch into a long weekend for many.

On the East Coast, some would-be beachgoers in Connecticut were turned away as parking at state parks filled to capacity, including a 2-mile (3 kilometer) stretch at Hammonasset Beach State Park, the state’s largest shoreline beach.

Across the West, meanwhile, residents dealt with stifling heat as the National Weather Service warned of a “significant and extremely dangerous” heat wave across much of the region. Some spots in the desert Southwest were expecting temperatures topping 120 degrees Fahrenheit (49 degrees Celsius), and hot, muggy conditions also permeated the Deep South and Middle Atlantic.

A heat advisory in Philadelphia that came with temperatures tipping into the 90s didn’t stop crowds from gathering at historic sites in the city where the Declaration of Independence was adopted on July 4, 1776.

Outside the National Constitution Center, volunteer actors dressed in Revolutionary War-era costume made of heavy wool, despite the heat. Participants said it was worth it.

“It keeps you connected to your neighborhood and where you live,” said Adrian Mercado, who donned a 6th Pennsylvania Regiment uniform.

Evening fireworks were scheduled over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, after a concert by Ne-Yo and Kesha.

In New York City, Macy’s annual fireworks show fired off thousands of projectiles from the Hudson River, lighting up the skylines of Manhattan, Hoboken, and Jersey City.

From Queens, bright golden and orange exploding orbs could be seen silhouetting the Empire State Building, itself lit up in red, white and blue. Mild weather brought residents to their rooftops, where many lit their own fireworks.

“This is how we celebrate. It’s the bombs bursting in air. It’s the rockets’ red glare. That’s how people show their pride and patriotism,” said Julie Heckman of the American Pyrotechnics Association.

All signs pointed to big celebrations: The Transportation Security Administration reported that a record of nearly 3 million people traveled through airports in a single day last week, a figure expected to be broken this week. AAA projected that 60.6 million people will travel by car during the holiday period. Part of the boost was attributed to easing inflation, though many Americans remain concerned about the economy.

In suburban Chicago, Highland Park resumed its annual parade on the second anniversary of a mass shooting that took seven lives and injured dozens at the 2022 event. Residents gathered at a middle school for a remembrance before the parade, which followed a different route than in the past.

“July Fourth is always going to be a day of mixed emotion,” Mayor Nancy Rotering said. “We come forth today hoping we as a community can remember and honor the lives lost.”

The holiday celebrating the establishment of a new country free from British rule is traditionally marked by barbecue, cold drinks and the Stars and Stripes on flagpoles and on clothing, in addition to the parades. But some were also celebrating in other ways unique to their communities.

Of course there was the annual hot dog eating contest on New York’s Coney Island, where a new champion chomper emerged: Patrick Bertoletti of Chicago gobbled down 58 hot dogs to win his first men’s title. In the women’s competition, Miki Sudo of Florida downed 51 links to notch her 10th title and set a new record.

In Alaska, the city of Seward got a head start with a fireworks display at midnight, as thousands of people gathered on a rocky beach during the brief window when the sky dims this time of year in the land of the midnight sun. The shells burst over Resurrection Bay as people watched in silence. “It was absolutely magical,” resident Iris Woolfolk said.

The Northern California city of Oroville’s annual fireworks were canceled due to a wildfire, although most of the 17,000 people under evacuation orders or warnings were able to go home as hundreds of firefighters toiled under extreme heat.

The July Fourth holiday generally unites Americans in their shared love of country, but the 2024 version comes against a backdrop of deep political polarization and a divisive presidential race.

In Boston, where tens of thousands were expected to enjoy the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, conductor Keith Lockhart said it’s inspiring to see people of different political stripes gather on Charles River Esplanade.

But, he noted, “one would have to have one’s head pretty deeply stuck in the sand to not notice the deep divisions in our country.”

___

Associated Press writers John O’Connor in Springfield, Illinois; Isabella O’Malley in Philadelphia; Susan Haigh in Hartford, Connecticut; and Morgan Lee in Santa Fe, New Mexico, contributed to this report.

