Fourth of July in DC means fun, fireworks and, of course, road closures

Get the birthday candles ready — and by birthday candles, we mean fireworks. D.C.'s 2024 Independence Day celebration is almost here. Here's what you need to know.

Get the birthday candles ready — and by birthday candles, we mean fireworks and other fun stuff on the National Mall. D.C.’s 2024 Independence Day celebration is almost here.

That means events on the Mall and road closures.

Here’s what you need to know, per the National Park Service.

Road closures

Let’s get into the nitty-gritty first. Here are the roads that are going to be closed from 4 a.m. to around 10 p.m.

Arlington Memorial Bridge and Arlington Memorial Circle on the Virginia end,

to and including Lincoln Memorial Circle in the District

to and including Lincoln Memorial Circle in the District Rock Creek Parkway south of Virginia Avenue NW to Lincoln Memorial Circle,

including all approaches and ramps

including all approaches and ramps Parkway Drive from Rock Creek Parkway to Lincoln Memorial Circle

Henry Bacon Drive NW

Daniel Chester French Drive SW

Lincoln Memorial Circle and all approaches and ramps into and out of Lincoln

Memorial Circle, including Henry Bacon Drive N, Daniel Chester French Drive

SW, 23rd Street NW and 23rd Street SW

Memorial Circle, including Henry Bacon Drive N, Daniel Chester French Drive SW, 23rd Street NW and 23rd Street SW Ramp from Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Bridge to Constitution Avenue NW

and Independence Avenue SW and Ohio Drive SW; all inbound traffic from the

bridge will be directed to the E Street Expressway

and Independence Avenue SW and Ohio Drive SW; all inbound traffic from the bridge will be directed to the E Street Expressway Constitution Avenue NW from 23rd Street NW to 14th Street NW

7th Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

4th Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

15th Street NW from E Street NW south to Raoul Wallenberg Place SW

17th Street NW from E Street NW south to Independence Avenue SW

18th Street NW between Constitution Avenue NW and Virginia Avenue NW

19th Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to C Street NW

20th Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to C Street NW

21st Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to C Street NW

22nd Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to C Street NW

Virginia Avenue NW from Constitution Avenue NW to 18th Street NW

C Street NW from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

D Street NW from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

Raoul Wallenberg Place SW to Maine Avenue SW

Independence Avenue SW from 14th Street SW to 23rd Street SW, including

merge with Rock Creek Parkway

merge with Rock Creek Parkway Madison Drive NW from 15th Street NW to 3rd Street NW

Jefferson Drive SW from 15th Street SW to 3rd Street SW

Ohio Drive SW from the Inlet Bridge to Independence Avenue SW

West Basin Drive SW from Ohio Drive SW to Independence Avenue SW

East Basin Drive SW east of the Thomas Jefferson Memorial to Ohio Drive SW

Ramp from southbound and northbound George Washington Memorial Parkway to Memorial Avenue/Circle

Ramp from northbound Va. Route 110 to Memorial Avenue/Circle

Ramp from Va. Route 27 to Memorial Avenue/Circle

The right lane of northbound George Washington Memorial Parkway from the

14th Street Bridge to Theodore Roosevelt Island

And from 11 a.m. to around 10 p.m.

3rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Maryland Avenue SW

Constitution Avenue NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to 14th Street NW

14th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

And from 3 p.m. until midnight

Eastbound U.S. Route 50 ramps to GW Memorial Parkway and roads in the immediate area of U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial

Southbound GW Memorial Parkway ramp to 14th Street Bridge (9 p.m. — 9:45 p.m. as necessary)

Northbound GW Memorial Parkway ramp to 14th Street Bridge (9 p.m. — 9:45 p.m. as necessary)

Watercraft restrictions

You’re not going to be able to take your boat everywhere on the Potomac on July 4.

These restrictions are in effect from 9 a.m. July 4 to 9 a.m. July 5.

There will be a designated anchorage zone north of the 14th Street Bridge on the east side of the Potomac River (West Potomac Park shore side); this zone will be just north of the 14th Street Bridge complex to south of the Arlington Memorial Bridge. Anchoring will be allowed until 9 a.m. on July 5.

There will be a watercraft security/safety zone north of the 14th Street Bridge on the east side of the Potomac River (Washington, D.C., side); this zone will be just north of the entrance to the 14th Street Bridge Complex to just north of the Arlington Memorial Bridge. This means no boating, no anchoring.

Watercrafts will be allowed to anchor outside of the channel north of the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge and south of the 14th Street Bridge.

There may be intermittent travel restrictions between the 14th Street Bridge and the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

There will be an intermittent no wake zone between 14th Street Bridge and the Woodrow Wilson Bridge between hours of 9 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Here’s a handy map:

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.