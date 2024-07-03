Will the rain go away just in time for DC’s July Fourth fireworks?

Your Fourth of July barbecue might come with a side of storms Thursday — plus temperatures into the 90s for the end of the week and leading to a sweltering holiday.

After a relatively cool Monday and Tuesday, record-breaking heat is hitting the entire continental U.S. for Independence Day, according to the National Weather Service, which has issued a heat advisory for the entire D.C. region from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday.

“Record-breaking and dangerous heat is forecast to make this Fourth of July week a scorcher across much of the West and from the southern Plains to the Mid-Atlantic,” the weather service said.

Around D.C., peak heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees are expected.

The D.C. area will be hit with a warm front, bringing temperatures into the 90s for the end of the week and leading to a sweltering holiday.

“The warming trend continues on Thursday as high temperatures reach the mid 90s for most,” the weather service said. “An increase in moisture will result in heat indexes ranging from 94 to 103 degrees at lower elevations. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 70s for most.”

Then a cool front is forecast to move in, causing scattered showers Thursday through Saturday.

“The cold front will move over the forecast area this weekend before stalling over the area allowing precipitation chances to linger through the weekend,” the weather service said. “Numerous thunderstorms are expected, peaking Thursday afternoon as the frontal boundary stalls just west of the forecast area.”

Outdoor Independence Day celebrations may be forced to move indoors, as those showers could possibly do some damage, according to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Eileen Whelan.

“During the middle of the afternoon some scattered showers and storms may develop, and with the higher temperatures and higher humidity some of those storms could be strong to severe,” Whelan said.

While there’s a 60% chance of rain across the D.C. region, you should still be dry and ready for fireworks by the time the sun goes down.

“We’re dry by the time fireworks are going off in the 9 o’clock hour,” Whelan said.

The hot, humid and rainy weather continues through the weekend, with highs staying firmly in the 90s and scattered showers forecast in the afternoons and evenings.

“We are gonna be hot and humid Friday and Saturday with afternoon rain chances,” Whelan said. “Dry on Sunday with highs in the low 90s.”

Current weather: Forecast: WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Highs: 87-92

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Winds shift direction midweek allowing for temperatures to warm closer to 90 degrees. Humidity levels will remain in-check Wednesday, so it won’t feel hotter than actual air temperatures. Overall, Wednesday looks great to kick-off the long holiday weekend for many. WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Lows: 72-76

Winds: South 5 mph

It will be a warmer and slightly more humid night with lows only falling into the 70s. FOURTH OF JULY

Partly cloudy

Chance PM storms

Highs: 90-95

Heat Index: near 100-105

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

More typical July weather arrives just in time for the holiday with highs in the low 90s and feels-like temperatures closer to 100 degrees. With much higher humidity, there is a chance for rain and storms during the afternoon and early evening hours. Have an indoor backup plan for outdoor barbecues or cookouts Thursday. There is a chance for rain around the time for fireworks, so make sure you’re paying close attention to the changing forecast. FRIDAY

Partly sunny

Chance PM storms

Highs: 90-95

Heat Index: 100-105

Winds: South 3-8 mph

The heat and humidity stick around Friday with afternoon feels-like temperatures nearing 105 degrees. Additional chance for showers and storms are possible. With such high temperatures and humidity, any storms that develop could be on the strong to severe side.

THIS WEEKEND:

Plan for a hot first weekend of July with highs in the 90s both days. Saturday will feature the highest humidity with dew point temperatures in the mid 70s. Feels-like temperatures Saturday afternoon could reach 105. There is also the chance for rain and storms to develop during the afternoon and evening, as a cold front approaches. Some storms could contain damaging winds, frequent thunder and lightning, and downpours. The cold front will drop humidity levels Sunday into the mid 60s, which will make it feel less oppressive outdoors.

