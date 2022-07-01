DC road closures, water restrictions for July Fourth

The National Parks Service and D.C. police release their list of street closures and watercraft restrictions scheduled for the Fourth of July holiday.

The National Parks Service will once again host fireworks on the National Mall on Monday to celebrate the Fourth of July.

This means that many roads in and around downtown D.C. will be closed

If you were hoping to avoid driving by using Metro, prepare for long wait times. That’s because rail capacity will be lower than normal on Independence Day.

D.C. police said there will also be watercraft restrictions on the Potomac River for July 4 and July 5.

You can find all road closures, site closures and watercraft restrictions below. You can also find an interactive map of road closures online.

Road Closures

Starting at 12 a.m. (midnight) July 3

Ohio Drive SW between 23rd Street SW and West Basin Drive SW

Starting at 6 a.m. on July 4 and until approximately 12 a.m. (midnight) on July 5

Arlington Memorial Bridge and Arlington Memorial Circle, to and including Lincoln Memorial Circle

Rock Creek Parkway south of Virginia Avenue NW to Lincoln Memorial Circle, including all approaches and ramps

Parkway Drive from Rock Creek Parkway to Lincoln Memorial Circle

Henry Bacon Drive NW from Constitution Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW

Daniel Chest French Drive SW from Independence Ave SW to Lincoln Memorial Circle

Lincoln Memorial Circle and all approaches and ramps into and out of Lincoln Memorial Circle, including Henry Bacon Drive NW, Daniel Chester French Drive SW, 23rd Street NW and 23rd Street SW

The ramp from Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Bridge to Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW and Ohio Drive SW; all inbound traffic from the bridge will be directed to the E Street Expressway

Constitution Avenue NW from 23rd Street NW to 15th St NW

23rd St SW from Independence Ave SW to Lincoln Memorial Cir and Constitution Ave to Lincoln Memorial Circle

17th St NW from Constitution Ave NW to Independence Ave SW

Homefront Drive SW

15th Street NW from Constitution Ave NW to Independence Ave SW

Raoul Wallenberg Place SW to Maine Avenue SW

Independence Avenue SW from 14th Street SW to 23rd Street SW, including merging with Rock Creek Parkway

Ohio Drive SW from 23rd St SW to Inlet Bridge

Madison Drive NW from 15th Street NW to 3rd Street NW

Jefferson Drive SW from 15th Street SW to 3rd Street SW

East Basin Drive SW east of the Thomas Jefferson Memorial to Ohio Drive SW

West Basin Drive SW from Ohio Drive SW to Independence Avenue, SW

The ramp from southbound and northbound George Washington Memorial Parkway (GWMP) to Memorial Avenue /Circle

The ramp from northbound Va. Route 110 to Memorial Avenue/Circle

The ramp from Va. Route 27 to Memorial Avenue/Circle

The right lane of northbound George Washington Memorial Parkway from the 14th Street Bridge to Theodore Roosevelt Island

Access to East Potomac Park from I-395 will be by National Park Service permit only after 4 p.m.

Closed from 3 p.m. on July 4 until approximately 12 a.m. (midnight) on July 5

Eastbound U.S. Route 50 ramps to the George Washington Memorial Parkway and roads in the immediate area of U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial;

Southbound GWMP ramp to 14th Street Bridge (8 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. as necessary)

Northbound GWMP ramp to 14th Street Bridge (8 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. as necessary)

Site Closures