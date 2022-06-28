DC area July Fourth events guide

The D.C., Maryland and Virginia area will celebrate the Fourth of July in no small way two years post COVID.

Independence Day in the D.C. area is almost here, and there is no short supply of events to celebrate the country’s 246th birthday.

DC

July 4 Fireworks on the National Mall

Fireworks start at 9:09 p.m. on July 4 and will be launched from both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Be wary of traveling in the District on Monday, as road closures will abound. The National Park Service has put together a list of all the scheduled closures and a map of the National Mall’s roped-off areas for the fireworks show.

Capitol Hill Community Parade

Now in its 20th year, the Capitol Hill Community 4th of July Parade will be held at Barracks Row. The parade starts at 10 a.m., going North on 8th Street SE and ending at the Eastern Market Metro Plaza.

A Capitol Fourth

The 42nd annual “A Capitol Fourth” concert will be in person after two virtual years. The concert, which starts at 8 p.m., will be broadcast on PBS, and four-time Grammy-nominee country artist Mickey Guyton is hosting the show. Here’s everything you need to know about the concert.

Anyone interested in attending the concert the West Front of the United States Capitol in person can arrive as early as 3 p.m. when the gates open, Capitol Police said in a statement.

Maryland

Howard County’s July 4 fireworks show

Lake Kittamaqundi is the place to be on the Fourth of July. Festivities start at 3 p.m. and a 20-minute fireworks show will begin sometime around 9:20 p.m.

Two blues and folk musicians, Bobby Thompson and Vanessa Collier, will perform live on the Lakefront stage at 6 p.m. and 7:30 respectively.

Food trucks will be in attendance, and free parking is available at the Mall in Columbia nearby.

Rockville Independence Day celebrations

Annual celebrations will continue on at Mattie J.T. Stepanek Park in King Farm on July 4. Vertigo Red will be giving a musical performance, and a 20-minute fireworks display will go off during the event, which is scheduled to start around 9:15.

Food and drink will be available from Mr. Softee, Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille, as well as Holy Crepes.

The city recommends bringing lawn chairs and blankets for seating.

Ocean City’s Independence Day Celebrations

On July 3 and July 5, Ocean City will have a lot of events to attend.

Head to Northside Park on Sunday, July 3, for a concert at 7 p.m. and a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

On Tuesday, July 5, at 8 p.m., “American Idol” star and Salisbury native Jay Copeland will put on a show, performing at Northside Park.

Annapolis

The Maryland capital’s Fourth of July parade starts at 6:30 p.m. with marching bands, fire engines and classic cars. The fireworks, which are launched from a barge in Annapolis Harbor, starts at 8 p.m.

Frederick

Celebrate Independence Day at Baker Park in Frederick, with two stages of entertainment alongside family friendly rides, activities, food and fireworks from noon to dusk. Then the fireworks show starts at dusk. Here are places to view them.

Virginia

George Washington’s Mount Vernon

The nation’s first president will be out and about, at least in costume, at his residence in Fairfax County, Virginia.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, July 4, Mount Vernon will be holding several events: from a meet-and-greet with George Washington, a “made-for-daytime” fireworks show, a ceremony for new U.S. citizens and a National Concert Band performance.

Fairfax City’s 56th annual Independence Day celebrations

Fairfax City is planning a daytime parade for July 4, and a night of shows, including a fireworks display, July 5.

The parade is slated to begin at 10 a.m. at 4100 Chain Bridge Road. The parade will begin around Old Town Fairfax and march along Chain Bridge Road, Main Street, University Drive and Armstrong Street. This year’s parade includes nine high school marching bands, large inflatable parade balloons, floats — and clowns.

Town of Leesburg

The parade starts at 10 a.m. in downtown Leesburg, and the concert and fireworks start at 6 p.m. at Ida Lee Park.

Fireworks display before the Fourth of July

Several towns and cities in the area are putting on their own fireworks show over the weekend, before the actual holiday on Monday. Here are some of them.

The Town of Vienna in Virginia is celebrating on Friday, July 1, at Yeonas Park. There will be activities before the fireworks around 9:30 p.m.

The Town of Bladensburg in Maryland, is kicking off its summer with Bladensburg Fireworks on Friday, July 1, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the Bladensburg Waterfront.

Lake Fairfax Park in Reston, Virginia, will have a fireworks display on Saturday, July 2. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate.

Fireworks will illuminate the sky over the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton, Virginia, on Saturday, July 2. Tickets: $20-$120.

The City of Laurel, Maryland’s celebration on Saturday, July 2, starts at 12:30 p.m. and ends with fireworks from the lake around 9:15 p.m.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.