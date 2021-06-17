CORONAVIRUS: National Mall fields reopen in July | DC DMV walk-in service to return | Va. pharmacies expand hours | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Fourth of July » Lyft to offer free…

Lyft to offer free rides in DC region on July 4 to prevent drunk driving

Anna Gawel | agawel@wtop.com

June 17, 2021, 6:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Lyft will offer free rides this Independence Day to prevent people from driving drunk, the Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) announced.

WRAP will be offering the rides through its SoberRide initiative starting 8 p.m. on July 4 until 4 a.m. the next day.

During those eight hours, area residents age 21 and older can download the Lyft app on their phones and enter the SoberRide code in the app’s “promo” section to receive a free ride — up to $15 — home. The promo code will be posted online on July 4 at 7 p.m.

It can be used for rides in D.C., Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland, and Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia.

“Nearly 40 percent of U.S. traffic fatalities during the Independence Day holiday involve drunk drivers according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration,” Kurt Erickson, WRAP’s president, said in news release. “Worse and during the 2019 Independence Day holiday, over two-thirds (69%) of those killed in drunk driving crashes were in crashes involving at least one driver with a blood alcohol concentration of .15 or higher.”

During the 2019 Independence Day holiday, WRAP said more than 800 people in the Washington area used its SoberRide program.

Anna Gawel

Anna Gawel joined WTOP in 2020 and works in both the radio and digital departments. Anna Gawel has spent much of her career as the managing editor of The Washington Diplomat, which has been the flagship publication of D.C.’s diplomatic community for over 25 years.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Senate confirms Ahuja as first permanent OPM director in more than a year

21 attorneys general say election mail at risk if USPS slows mail standards

USPS career executive who led pandemic response task force to retire this summer

House to support 2.7% federal pay raise, Wexton says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up