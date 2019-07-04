Takoma Park is red, white and blue — and political

In Takoma Park, known for its liberal politics, people headed to the annual Fourth of July parade with tiny American flags but some carried signs, or mini versions of the "Baby Trump" balloon that's turned up at protests across the country.

Nick Brown, watching the Takoma Park parade with a friend. (WTOP/Kate Ryan) (WTOP/Kate Ryan) One of the members of the Greenbelt Dog Training Marching Drill Team at the Takoma Park parade. (WTOP/Kate Ryan) (WTOP/Kate Ryan) A member of the Panquilty Steel Drum unit in the Takoma Park parade. (WTOP/Kate Ryan) (WTOP/Kate Ryan) Civic pride was on parade too, with the Public Works Unit in the Takoma Park parade. (WTOP/Kate Ryan) (WTOP/Kate Ryan) Signs with political messages dotted the Takoma Park Fourth of July parade. (WTOP/Kate Ryan) (WTOP/Kate Ryan) The Litas of Washington DC were represented in the Takoma Park parade. The group promotes motorcycle riding for women. (WTOP/Kate Ryan) (WTOP/Kate Ryan) One of the floats in the Takoma Park Fourth of July parade. (WTOP/Kate Ryan) (WTOP/Kate Ryan) Miniature American Flags were passed out by a number of the marching units in the Takoma Park Fourth of July parade. (WTOP/Kate Ryan) (WTOP/Kate Ryan) A little girl dashes back to her seat after getting a fan being given out by one of the units at the Takoma Park Fourth of July parade. (WTOP/Kate Ryan) (WTOP/Kate Ryan) Baby River Lewis at the Takoma Park Fourth of July parade. (WTOP/Kate Ryan) (WTOP/Kate Ryan) Reese Lewis, River’s older sister, waits for the Takoma Park Fourth of July parade. (WTOP/Kate Ryan) (WTOP/Kate Ryan) ( 1 /11) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Katie D´Adamo was among those celebrating freedom on the Fourth of July — freedom of speech. One sign she carried read “Nadie es illegal,” which translates into: “No one is illegal.” Another sign read: “Close the Camps,” a reference to immigration detention facilities.

D’Adamo explained, “I believe no one is free until everyone is free, and my daughter is the daughter of an immigrant, a proud immigrant here in this country.”

Congressman Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Montgomery County who represents Takoma Park, said the parade has a special flavor. Pointing to a veteran who wore a T-shirt referring to President Donald Trump as “Cadet Bonespurs,” Raskin, a Constitutional scholar, said, “That’s the American spirit! The First Amendment, alive and well.”

Nick Brown, who grew up in Takoma Park came back home for the holiday and says what makes Takoma Park’s celebration special is “seeing everybody out feeling proud about what they represent, and not holding back.”

The theme of this year’s parade was a salute to first responders.

Before the parade started, former Chief of the Takoma Park Volunteer Fire Department Jim Jarboe was asked about being a “hometown hero” and was modest about the title. “Oh, I don’t know. I guess we’re all heroes, we help people” he said, referring to the police and firefighters being honored. “I just hope it don’t rain on the parade” he said with a laugh.

Jarboe got his wish. The rain held off until after the parade, which was shortened this year, due to a fallen tree on Maple Avenue, the usual parade route.

WTOP’s Kate Ryan reported from Takoma Park

