Duke’s Grocery brings proper burgers to Potomac Village

Duke's Grocery, the self-proclaimed East London-inspired gastropub, will open its newest restaurant at Potomac Village this fall.

The new Duke’s at 10128 River Road occupies a space that was formerly home to Lock 72 Kitchen & Bar, which closed last fall.

The Potomac Village Duke’s will have both indoor and outdoor dining, and will include a coppertop bar, a signature feature in its restaurants.

Duke’s restaurants serve up popular weekend brunches, including a “proper English Brekkie,” with banger sausage and tinned beans. Its lunch and dinner menu includes fish and chips, white truffle mac and cheese, and its Proper Burger, consistently ranked as one of the D.C. area’s best burgers, with two patties, gouda cheese, charred red onion and sweet chili sauce.

Duke’s menus lean into the East London vibe, calling sandwiches “sarnies,” and cocktails “bevies.”

Potomac Village will be the sixth location for Duke’s.

Last year, it opened its largest location at Navy Yard. The original Duke’s opened on 17th Street in Dupont Circle in 2013. That location remains closed for renovations with plans to reopen soon. Duke’s has been chronicling the 17th Street location’s major renovation on social media.

There’s a Duke’s in Foggy Bottom, a Duke’s Counter in Woodley Park and a Duke’s Grocery few in D.C. know about: a “residency restaurant” inside the British Embassy on Massachusetts Avenue.

