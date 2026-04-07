Restaurant centered on a breakfast staple among 2026 Rammy Awards finalists

The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington announced finalists for its upcoming Rammy Awards on Monday.

Menus highlighted by the upcoming Rammy Awards include flavors from Africa, barbecue and a whole concept centered on a breakfast staple.

The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington announced finalists for its upcoming Rammy Awards on Monday.

The winners will be announced during an awards ceremony June 29.

Fans can weigh in on a few categories, including best bar, best brunch and hottest sandwich. There’s a new category this year, “Content Creator of the Year,” that recognizes the way influencers fit into the local restaurant scene. Voting opens April 20 and ends May 17.

Here’s a look at this year’s finalists.

The “New Restaurant of the Year” finalists:

The “Chef of the Year” finalists:

The “Restaurateur of the Year” finalists:

The “Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year” finalists:

The “Best Bar” finalists, which include a fan vote:

The “Best Brunch” finalists, which include a fan vote:

A full list of finalists in every category is posted to the Rammys’ website.

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