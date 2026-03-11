11 cherry blossom-themed teas to celebrate spring in the DC area

For the most seasonal snacking and sipping, several hotels, restaurants and other businesses in the D.C. area are offering cherry blossom-themed afternoon tea experiences. These limited-time experiences offer a range of pink-colored bites and blooming teas.

The Park Hyatt offers one of the city's most expansive tea collections. (Courtesy Park Hyatt) The Park Hyatt offers one of the city's most expansive tea collections. (Courtesy Park Hyatt) For the most seasonal snacking and sipping, several hotels, restaurants and other businesses in the D.C. area are offering cherry blossom-themed afternoon tea experiences. These limited-time experiences offer a range of pink-colored bites and blooming teas.

For those interested in a range of prices and locations, WTOP rounded up 11 options below around the D.C. region.

Also check out WTOP’s roundup of Things to do in the DC area.

1100 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, D.C.

Through May 10 | $120 per person

Availability: Thursday through Sunday at noon and 3:30 p.m.

Enjoy cherry-accented savory bites and cherry blossom-inspired pastries in the Waldorf Astoria’s grand lobby and historic atrium, otherwise known as the Peacock Alley.

Alongside a lengthy selection of teas, the menu features dishes like brisket corn rolls with cherry BBQ and a miso coleslaw, confit duck tarts with brandied cherry mostarda and pastries like black sesame caramel and lychee rose scones.

1401 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, D.C.

Through April 26 | $105 per adult or $120 with a glass of Champagne, $65 per child

Availability: Friday through Sunday in the Willard Peacock Alley and Wednesday through Sunday in the Willard Tea Room

The “standard” menu for the cherry blossom-themed afternoon tea at the Willard InterContinental is lavish and lengthy with optional enhancements available. The savory and sweet bites include lobster tartlets, a Japanese egg sandwich, matcha lavender roulade, a yuzu chocolate mousse and the option for premium caviar.

2401 M St. NW, D.C.

Through April 12 | $115 per adult or $65 per child

Availability: Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Usher in the spring season at the Fairmont with a cherry blossom-themed afternoon tea. The price includes a glass of Domaine Chandon Rosé or a cherry blossom cocktail for adults. Children are offered sparkling cider.

Some of the highlights from the menu include a yuzu-cured salmon, sakura jelly cheesecake, a rose cherry blossom tartlet and a cherry craquelin choux.

2800 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, D.C.

Through May 2 | $125 per adult and $65 per child, with $49 for bottomless mimosa add-on

Availability: Saturday and Sunday at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Starting Saturday, March 21, the Seasons Restaurant inside the Four Seasons in D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood is offering a cherry blossom-themed afternoon tea.

This culinary experience offers high-end dishes like wagyu beef on toasted milk bread, duck foie gras terrine with an apricot gelée and slow-poached lobster with passion fruit pearls.

Sweets also feature a matcha citrus opera cake and a black sesame strawberry sable with chocolate ganache, among others.

1201 24th St. NW, D.C.

$95 per adult or $125 with a glass of Nicolas Feuillatte Sakura Rosé Champagne, or $65 per child

Availability: Saturday and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

In the Tea Cellar of the Park Hyatt, escape into one of the city’s most expansive rare tea collections at the cherry blossom-themed afternoon tea experience. Here, the tableside tea service includes bites from Blue Duck Tavern’s culinary team, including smoked salmon éclair, lobster salad, cherry buttermilk scone and Satsuma madeleines.

To make a reservation, call 202-419-6755 or visit Blue Duck Tavern’s website.

4155 Linnean Ave. NW, D.C.

Through April 26 | $50 per person for the “Classic” experience or $70 per person for the “Grand” experience with a minimum of four guests required for both experiences

Availability: Thursday through Sunday

Guests at the Hillwood Estate, Museum & Gardens have two options to consider when it comes to the cherry blossom-themed afternoon tea: a “Classic” tea experience or a “Grand” tea experience.

The “Classic” offers staples like cucumber sandwiches, egg salad sandwiches, a white chocolate and raspberry scone and sweets like a yuzu meringue tart and a sakura strawberry shortcake.

The “Grand” includes everything in the “Classic” experience, with additional enhancements like mini coronation chicken salad croissants, mini quiches, cherry blossom shortbread cookies, macarons and sun-dried tomato puff pastries.

All guests are required to participate in the same tea experience. Reservations must be made at least 72 hours in advance.

1517 Connecticut Ave NW, D.C.

$29 for one person, $39 for two people with one shared teapot and $49 for two people with two separate teapots

Availability: Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The most affordable cherry blossom-themed afternoon tea is at none other than the bookstore, restaurant and cafe known as Kramers. In Dupont Circle, this historic eatery and shop’s tea includes a tower of treats and a teapot or two, depending on the price.

Walk-ins are welcome, or reservations can be made in advance by calling Kramers at 202-387-1400.

655 Water St. SW, D.C.

Through April | $80 per person

Availability: Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

The Pendry at The Wharf kicks the typical afternoon tea experience up a notch by making it boozy. Teas offered include the “Ginger & Saffron Gimlet” with Beefeater gin and jasmine tea, the “Cherry Gemme” with Wheatley vodka and chamomile tea and the “Bergamot Haiku” with Italicus liqueur and Earl Grey tea.

The food accompanying the experience includes an herbs and smoked salmon sandwich, a grilled pear and chicken salad wrap and sweets like a matcha panna cotta and a cherry blossom cake.

The maximum party size is four guests.

Departure at 790 Pennsylvania Ave., D.C.

Prices vary depending on the day

Availability: Any day of the week

Maybe you’ve already seen Tea Around Town before, but if you haven’t, it’s a double-decker bus decorated from head to toe in seasonal decor. The bus travels around the District, passing by landmarks like the Washington Monument and U.S. Capitol.

Inside, guests are able to indulge in a wide selections of “petite” or “luxe” sweets, savory bites and scones with seven teas to choose from.

Each reservation requires a minimum of two guests.

940 Rose Ave., North Bethesda, Md.

Through April 8 | $75 per person

Availability: Thursday through Sunday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.



This 90-minute tea experience comes with a selection of cherry blossom-inspired treats, such as the sakura Kyoto tea cake, a cherry blossom scone and a cherry blossom tart.

Along with teas, guests can also upgrade with cherry blossom-themed cocktails.

Guests can schedule reservations for this experience on OpenTable, starting March 20.

205 Park Ave., Falls Church, Va.

A one-day event, only on April 12 | Approximately $59 per person



This Northern Virginia afternoon tea event is one of the most affordable options on the list, but that doesn’t mean it holds back on the wow factor.

Northside Social’s location in Falls Church, Virginia, has a variety of desserts planned by Executive Pastry Chef Bridie McCulla and Pastry Manager Tamara Stubbs, with small bites executed by Executive Chef Emer O’Rourke. Specially-priced sparkling wines are also available.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.