Allegory, one of DC’s most ambitious cocktail bars, debuts new concept menu

The speakeasy-style D.C. bar, Allegory, is mixing whimsy and cutting-edge mixology techniques alongside storytelling and a message of inclusivity.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. One of DC’s most ambitious cocktail bars debuts new concept menu

The speakeasy-style D.C. bar, Allegory, is mixing whimsy and cutting-edge mixology techniques alongside storytelling and a message of inclusivity. While hidden behind a nondescript door of the Progressive Library inside D.C.’s Eaton Hotel, the bar has made a name for itself as one of North America’s best bars.

When it opened in 2022, Allegory’s first concept menu, dubbed “Down the Rabbit Hole,” was inspired by both Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland” as well as the life of civil rights activist Ruby Bridges — the first African American child to attend the formerly white-only William Frantz Elementary School in Louisiana in 1960.

This first menu was “storybook-style,” spanning over 20 pages and broken down by chapter with local artist Erik Thor Sandberg’s illustrations of Bridges slaying the jabberwocky, a fictional creature seen in “Through the Looking-Glass,” the sequel to Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”

Juxtaposing the menu are murals painted on the walls of the bar by Sandberg, showcasing Bridges alongside creatures from Carroll’s stories.

Starting this Thursday, a new concept menu has debuted at the bar: “Banned in D.C.”

The “Banned in D.C.” menu is supported by a variety of cocktails and nonalcoholic drinks that are just as delicious as they are ambitious. One called “Mardi Gras” blends bright and tropical flavors of mango and coconut, while another called “Black Dove” is a light and fizzy tequila drink with the flavor of apples.

Deke Dunne, creative director of Allegory at Eaton Hotel, told WTOP, “We are basically picking up where we left off in our previous story,” except this time, she’s older, depicted as a child’s doll — fighting against censorship, while also advocating for education and knowledge.

“We are now in the area of fiction, instead of basing off Ruby’s actual real life, and the production of the menu is much, much, much better,” Dunne said.

The professionally published menu showcases over 15 pages of digital photographs of about 15,000 pieces of children’s toys. It took approximately six months for Maryland-based artist Katie Miller to complete.

The process of making the menu was also approved by the Ruby Bridges Foundation, who Dunne said he worked with to ensure the likeness of Bridges was “respectful.”

“We just try to support each other as much as possible,” he said.

To enjoy the new menu at Allegory, the bar operates on a first-come, first-served basis with no reservations possible.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.