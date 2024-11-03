Where to find DC-area Election Day restaurant discounts, specials and other deals

Election Day in the District is more than a day to cast a vote. It’s also a great chance to indulge in some unique food and drink deals.

Le Diplomate is offering an at-home assortment of watch party snacks on Election Day exclusively via DoorDash.(Courtesy Hallie Sharpless) Le Diplomate is offering an at-home assortment of watch party snacks on Election Day exclusively via DoorDash.(Courtesy Hallie Sharpless) Election Day in the District is more than a day to cast a vote. It's also a great chance to indulge in some unique food and drink deals.

As locals gear up to head to the polls on Nov. 5, restaurants and bars across the D.C. region are stepping up with Election Day specials, from themed cocktails to extended happy hours to takeout meals perfect for an at-home watch party.

Whether you’re looking to grab a quick bite between the ballot box and the office or want to celebrate (or commiserate) with friends after the results, here’s a roundup of the top places offering deals, discounts and themed treats on Election Day. And be sure to keep your “I Voted” sticker handy, too, because several locations are offering specials for guests with those in hand.

Where to dine in on Election Day

Cucina Morini is hosting a cocktail battle paired with a special viewing party. From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Election Day, the restaurant plans to offer martini specials, including two limited-edition, election-themed “Dueling Martinis,” all priced at just $7. The winning cocktail, voted on by the public, will earn a permanent spot on the bar menu.

Perry’s in Adams Morgan is offering all-day happy hour throughout the entire restaurant with complimentary cups of hot sake for guests with “I Voted” stickers.

Guests at Royal Sands Social Club in Navy Yard can enjoy $6 Kona drafts, $10 frozen drinks, $6.50 themed shots (i.e., the “Swing State Slammer” and “Poll Party”), $2 off sushi rolls and a $10.50 slider trio on Election Day.

Capitol Hill restaurant, Art and Soul, is offering diners who present an “I Voted” sticker $5 house wine, draft beer or a house cocktail.

Near Logan Circle, Churchkey is selling draft American lagers and ales for $5, plain flatbread for $10 and what they’re dubbing a “bipartisan flatbread” — half topped with duck confit and half with roasted pumpkin — for $15.

In Silver Spring, Maryland, guests at All Set Restaurant & Bar who mention they’ve voted or show their “I Voted” sticker receive a complimentary happy hour cocktail or the restaurant’s new satirical cocktail, “The Concept of an Orange Drink,” with the purchase of a food item.

Immigrant Food is offering half-off bottles of wine throughout the evening, only at the restaurant’s location in the Ballston neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia.

All Aslin Beer Company taprooms are streaming live coverage on Election Day, while offering $1 off guests’ first beer when they show their “I Voted” sticker.

Extended happy hours can also be found at The Sovereign in D.C., Evening Star Cafe in Alexandria, Virginia’s Del Ray neighborhood and Josephine in Old Town Alexandria.

Where to find takeout deals on Election Day

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken is offering voters a limited-edition Election Mini Box, priced at $35. The mini doughnuts include flavors like vanilla, crème brûlée, candy apple, pumpkin pie and chocolate chip.

Exclusively via DoorDash, Le Diplomate is offering an at-home assortment of watch party snacks. These include salami sopressata, salami fennel, marinated olives, gougeres and mixed nuts, paired with an imprinted cheese board and a Le Diplomate-branded tote bag. There is also a pack of tissues “for joy or sorrow in however this plays out,” according to Charlie Smedile, general manager of Le Diplomate in an interview with WTOP. This takeout item costs $125, while supplies last.

Little Miner Taco, which has three locations across the region, is selling Fiesta Boxes, priced at $51.24 for two people, $89.24 for four people or $135.24 for six people. The packages include American street tacos, birria tacos, loaded fries, a choice of one burrito, plus drinks. Order online for the locations in Brentwood or Rockville in Maryland or D.C.’s NoMa location.

Buzz Bakeshop in Alexandria, Virginia, is celebrating the election season by offering a free cookie to those who come in with an “I Voted” sticker.

What other venues are offering deals for voters on Election Day?

The immersive digital art space, ARTECHOUSE, is offering a special discount for voters. Visitors can bring their “I Voted” sticker to enjoy offers like $10 off admission to the current “Twilight Zone” exhibit, plus a cocktail. Voters can also enjoy $5 off presale tickets to the gallery’s upcoming ASMR holiday-themed exhibit.

