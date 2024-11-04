Extra security installed around DC ahead of Election Day

The U.S. Secret Service told WTOP that they are working with local and state partners “to ensure the heightened levels of safety and security this Election Day.”

Security bike racks stand outside the U.S. Capitol ahead of the National Women’s March in D.C. on Nov. 2, 2024 (Photo by ALLISON Robert/AFP via Getty Images) Photo by ALLISON Robert/AFP via Getty Images The Naval Observatory on Massachusetts Avenue in Northwest D.C. was surrounded by additional black riot fencing Monday before Election Day. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert Workers erect anti-scale fencing around the White House and the Treasury Department along 15th St NW on Nov. 3, 2024 in D.C. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images) Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images Workers erect anti-scale fencing around the White House and the Treasury Department along 15th St NW on Nov. 3, 2024 in D.C. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images) Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images The Naval Observatory on Massachusetts Avenue in Northwest D.C. has been surrounded by additional black riot fencing Monday before Election Day. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert The Naval Observatory, where one of two Master Clock facilities are located, is enclosed behind black security fencing days before Election Day. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

As millions of Americans prepare to decide the next president of the United States, extra security measures have been installed around D.C. in anticipation of Election Day.

Crews have been seen setting up black riot fencing around the U.S. Capitol building throughout the weekend, a sight that has become all too familiar in D.C.

In addition, the U.S. Secret Service told WTOP they are working with local and state partners “to ensure the heightened levels of safety and security this Election Day.”

The Naval Observatory on Massachusetts Avenue in Northwest D.C., where Vice President Kamala Harris lives, is also surrounded by additional black riot fencing, enclosing one of the nation’s master clocks, which keeps the accurate time of the East Coast.

That same fencing was put up around the White House as well as the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Florida where former President Donald Trump will host his election night watch party.

Harris’s watch party will take place at her Alma Mater Howard University. D.C. Police said the security surrounding the school will be increased and road closures will begin for a dozen streets at 7 p.m. Monday.

“These enhancements are not in response to any specific issue but are part of wide-ranging public safety preparations for Tuesday’s election,” the Secret Service said in a statement to WTOP.

During security briefings for media last month, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said to expect “hardened” security around the Capitol Complex, including more law enforcement.

More Local Election News

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.