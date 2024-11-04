Extra security installed around DC ahead of Election Day

As millions of Americans prepare to decide the next president of the United States, extra security measures have been installed around D.C. in anticipation of Election Day.
Crews have been seen setting up black riot fencing around the U.S. Capitol building throughout the weekend, a sight that has become all too familiar in D.C.
In addition, the U.S. Secret Service told WTOP they are working with local and state partners “to ensure the heightened levels of safety and security this Election Day.”
The Naval Observatory on Massachusetts Avenue in Northwest D.C., where Vice President Kamala Harris lives, is also surrounded by additional black riot fencing, enclosing one of the nation’s master clocks, which keeps the accurate time of the East Coast.
That same fencing was put up around the White House as well as the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Florida where former President Donald Trump will host his election night watch party.
Harris’s watch party will take place at her Alma Mater Howard University. D.C. Police said the security surrounding the school will be increased and road closures will begin for a dozen streets at 7 p.m. Monday.
“These enhancements are not in response to any specific issue but are part of wide-ranging public safety preparations for Tuesday’s election,” the Secret Service said in a statement to WTOP.
During security briefings for media last month, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said to expect “hardened” security around the Capitol Complex, including more law enforcement.
