Dogon’s chef de cuisine wants to get people interested in African diaspora cuisine

Dogon, the newest project by acclaimed Nigerian-American chef Kwame Onwuachi, is welcoming Martel Scott to its team. (Courtesy Scott Suchman) Dogon, the newest project by acclaimed Nigerian-American chef Kwame Onwuachi, is welcoming Martel Scott to its team. (Courtesy Scott Suchman) Yes, Martel Stone has seen “The Bear,” and yes, he says the FX show has triggered some things in him. But he wants to focus on the dishes he’s putting together at Dogon, the newest project by acclaimed Nigerian-American chef Kwame Onwuachi.

“One of my favorite dishes on the menu is inspired by two dishes. One is an Ethiopian Doro Wat,” Stone said of the spicy chicken stew paired with a West African staple, jollof rice. “To have that Ethiopian dish and those flavors paired with this very traditional West African dish, it kind of makes the continent a little bit smaller.”

He added, “It shows that all this food is symbiotic in a way. It all fits together.”

One of Stone’s previous culinary ventures was as executive sous chef at D.C.’s Kith/Kin, where Onwuachi was executive chef.

Both will be participating in the Salamander Family Reunion in Middleburg, Virginia, this weekend. The culinary festival celebrates diversity in the industry.

“I’m hoping that the festival and all the participants will drum up curiosity more than anything, curiosity about diaspora cuisine, curiosity about all these amazing chefs around the country that are cooking food that is unsung in a way,” Stone said. “In the same way as Japanese cuisine, when it started to rise, people were more curious … I’m hoping we can do that.”

Dogon, which draws on Onwuachi’s Afro-Caribbean heritage, is set to open along D.C.’s Southwest Waterfront on Sept. 9.

