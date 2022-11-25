Holidays: Where to see holiday lights | 4 ways to limit your holiday debt | Inflation 'definitely a guest' at holiday celebrations this year | Recipes for Thanksgiving leftovers
Home » Food & Restaurant News » Packed fridge? What to…

Packed fridge? What to do with all those Thanksgiving leftovers

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

November 25, 2022, 5:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Leftovers are one of the best parts of Thanksgiving, but figuring out how to create a whole new meal with that turkey once family and friends leave can sometimes be a challenge.

Chef Huda Mu’min started her catering business, The Just Savor Group, in 2018. Her Thanksgiving dinners sometimes serve up to 50 people, she said, and they often leave behind plenty of leftovers for new recipes.

“As a child, we didn’t have a choice,” she said. “It was like, ‘You’re eating this until it’s gone.’ Especially in this food climate that we’re in, you don’t want to waste anything.”

One simple way to reuse dishes is to “reimagine them not just for Thanksgiving but as the regular foods that they are,” she said.

For example, Huda suggests using veggies for a delicious fried rice, stew or soup recipe and similar meals that don’t require much effort. That will also give you a much-needed break after laboring in the kitchen for the holiday.

Sweet potatoes can go into a bisque, “which is always really nice and savory, so it’s not as sweet,” she added.

Huda recommended a hand pie for anyone not fully committed to making sweet potato pie. “Hand pies are a great way to get mashed potatoes, veggies or sweet potatoes into a different form so it takes on its own life,” she said.

Croquettes or hushpuppies paired with seafood are other ways to use that stuffing.

Also, if you just can’t stand another minute in the kitchen, you could throw some of those leftovers in the freezer as soon as possible.

“Make sure you’re getting all the air out and you’re labeling what it is and when you actually put it in the bag,” she said.

No matter what your skills look like in the kitchen, Huda said, don’t let it stress you out.

“At the end of the day, it’s really about bringing people together, so don’t be afraid to try new things,” she said.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up