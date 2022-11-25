Chef Huda Mu'min, who started her catering business The Just Savor Group in 2018, has advice on Thanksgiving leftovers -- including the mindset to take.

Leftovers are one of the best parts of Thanksgiving, but figuring out how to create a whole new meal with that turkey once family and friends leave can sometimes be a challenge.

Chef Huda Mu’min started her catering business, The Just Savor Group, in 2018. Her Thanksgiving dinners sometimes serve up to 50 people, she said, and they often leave behind plenty of leftovers for new recipes.

“As a child, we didn’t have a choice,” she said. “It was like, ‘You’re eating this until it’s gone.’ Especially in this food climate that we’re in, you don’t want to waste anything.”

One simple way to reuse dishes is to “reimagine them not just for Thanksgiving but as the regular foods that they are,” she said.

For example, Huda suggests using veggies for a delicious fried rice, stew or soup recipe and similar meals that don’t require much effort. That will also give you a much-needed break after laboring in the kitchen for the holiday.

Sweet potatoes can go into a bisque, “which is always really nice and savory, so it’s not as sweet,” she added.

Huda recommended a hand pie for anyone not fully committed to making sweet potato pie. “Hand pies are a great way to get mashed potatoes, veggies or sweet potatoes into a different form so it takes on its own life,” she said.

Croquettes or hushpuppies paired with seafood are other ways to use that stuffing.

Also, if you just can’t stand another minute in the kitchen, you could throw some of those leftovers in the freezer as soon as possible.

“Make sure you’re getting all the air out and you’re labeling what it is and when you actually put it in the bag,” she said.

No matter what your skills look like in the kitchen, Huda said, don’t let it stress you out.

“At the end of the day, it’s really about bringing people together, so don’t be afraid to try new things,” she said.