Dessert shop wants to ‘make life sweeter’ for DC region

This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage.

A Prince George’s County baker said her mission is to “make life sweeter one dessert at a time” for residents of D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Susan Wright, owner and operator of Cakelady Desserts, LLC, in Glenarden, said she first developed an interest in baking while watching her mother bake as a child and cemented that love while in school.

“I took a cake decorating course in high school and just fell in love with it, and that’s what I’ve been doing ever since,” she said.

Wright has been in business since 2018, but has been baking for over 35 years. She said there’s not a sweet tooth she can’t satisfy, especially with popular desserts like strawberry crunch cake — their most popular dessert — designer cakes, custom cakes, cheesecakes, brownies and cookies.

“You name it, we do it,” she said.

Wright sells her desserts each weekend through pop-up events around the D.C. area, and the Bowie Farmer’s Market every Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon.

At a pop-up event near Walmart in Bowie, Wright said the connections she makes with people in the community are just as satisfying to her as baking.

She said there is nothing more delicious than seeing the expression on people’s faces once they’ve tasted her desserts and that the events have created a sense of community.

“Because I meet a lot of people and sometimes we just get to talking,” she said, adding that “you learn about people and what they’re going through, and you never know how you can help.”

Cakelady’s next pop-up can be found on Instagram and Facebook. You can also reach out to cakeladydesserts5@gmail.com for more information.