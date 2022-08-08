WAR IN UKRAINE: Fighting near nuclear plant | Roma refugees suffer prejudice | Ukrainian rescues animals from war | War flattens Eastern European tourism
Home » Food & Restaurant News » Dessert shop wants to…

Dessert shop wants to ‘make life sweeter’ for DC region

Stephanie Gaines-Bryant | sgaines-bryant@wtop.com

August 8, 2022, 5:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Susan Wright, owner and operator of Cakelady Desserts, LLC, in Glenarden, Maryland, said she first developed an interest in baking while watching her mother bake as a child and cemented that love while in school.
Susan Wright, owner and operator of Cakelady Desserts, LLC, in Glenarden, Maryland, said she first developed an interest in baking while watching her mother bake as a child and cemented that love while in school.

Courtesy: Cakelady Desserts, LLC
Cake
One of the dessert creations from Cakelady Desserts, LLC.

Courtesy: Cakelady Desserts, LLC
One of the dessert creations from Cakelady Desserts, LLC.

Courtesy: Cakelady Desserts, LLC
One of the dessert creations from Cakelady Desserts, LLC.

Courtesy: Cakelady Desserts, LLC
(1/4)
Susan Wright, owner and operator of Cakelady Desserts, LLC, in Glenarden, Maryland, said she first developed an interest in baking while watching her mother bake as a child and cemented that love while in school.
Cake

This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage.

A Prince George’s County baker said her mission is to “make life sweeter one dessert at a time” for residents of D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Susan Wright, owner and operator of Cakelady Desserts, LLC, in Glenarden, said she first developed an interest in baking while watching her mother bake as a child and cemented that love while in school.

“I took a cake decorating course in high school and just fell in love with it, and that’s what I’ve been doing ever since,” she said.

Wright has been in business since 2018, but has been baking for over 35 years. She said there’s not a sweet tooth she can’t satisfy, especially with popular desserts like strawberry crunch cake — their most popular dessert — designer cakes, custom cakes, cheesecakes, brownies and cookies.

“You name it, we do it,” she said.

Wright sells her desserts each weekend through pop-up events around the D.C. area, and the Bowie Farmer’s Market every Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon.

At a pop-up event near Walmart in Bowie, Wright said the connections she makes with people in the community are just as satisfying to her as baking.

She said there is nothing more delicious than seeing the expression on people’s faces once they’ve tasted her desserts and that the events have created a sense of community.

“Because I meet a lot of people and sometimes we just get to talking,” she said, adding that “you learn about people and what they’re going through, and you never know how you can help.”

Cakelady’s next pop-up can be found on Instagram and Facebook. You can also reach out to cakeladydesserts5@gmail.com for more information.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

New data center journey must include optimization, modernization, hybrid cloud

3 agencies receive first installment of funds to improve customer experience

Feds’ pay lags 22.5% behind private sector, the Federal Salary Council reports

Tens of thousands of tablets VA distributed for telehealth appointments go unused

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up