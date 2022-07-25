Winners of the 2022 RAMMY Awards

The Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington finished up its celebration of the 40th annual RAMMYS on Sunday night.
For the first time since 2019, the association hosted its award show akin to those before the coronavirus pandemic began. Thousands convened for the black tie event at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.
“The RAMMYS were created by the Restaurant Association in 1982 as a way to formally honor the region’s restaurants,” President and C.E.O. Kathy Hollinger told WTOP’s Jason Fraley. “With this event in its 40th year, the program of course has grown and changed really in step with the local industry, so this year’s program continues that legacy.”
Here are this year’s winners:
- Rising Culinary Star of the Year: Christian Irabien, Muchas Gracias
- Pastry Chef of the Year: Francois Yann Buisine, Un je ne sais Quoi
- Joan Hisaoka Allied Member of the Year: Congressional Seafood
- Employee of the Year: Herman Machado, The Salt Line — Navy Yard
- Manager of the Year: Robert Heim, Shaw’s Tavern
- Service Program of the Year: Tail Up Goat
- *Splendid Holidays at Home*: Unconventional Diner
- *Hottest Sandwich Spot*: Mangialardo’s
- *Favorite Gathering Place of the Year*: Casta’s Rum Bar
- *Favorite Fast Bites*: Little Miner Taco
- *Outstanding Pop-Up Concept*: Bun Papa
- *Standout Family Meal Packages To Go*: 2 Fifty Texas BBQ
- *Best Brunch of the Year*: A&J Restaurant
- Upscale Casual Restaurant of the Year: Albi
- Casual Restaurant of the Year: Ruthie’s All-Day
- Wine Program of the Year: Queen’s English
- Cocktail Program of the Year: Serenata
- Beer Program of the Year: Quarry House Tavern
- Chef of the Year: Rob Rubba, Oyster Oyster
- Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year: Cranes
- New Restaurant of the Year: Daru
- Restaurateur of the Year: Scott Drewno and Danny Lee, The Fried Rice Collective
Recipients also included Honorary Milestone RAMMY Awards for 1789 and The Tombs (60 years), Anthony’s Restaurant (50 years), Bombay Bistro (30 years), Duangrat’s (35 years), El Tamarindo (40 years), Franklins (30 years), La Côte d’Or Café (30 years), Mike’s American (35 years), and Tabard Inn (100 years).