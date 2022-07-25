Winners of the 2022 RAMMY Awards

The Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington has finished up its celebration of the 40th annual RAMMYS. Here are this year's winners.

The Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington finished up its celebration of the 40th annual RAMMYS on Sunday night.

For the first time since 2019, the association hosted its award show akin to those before the coronavirus pandemic began. Thousands convened for the black tie event at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

“The RAMMYS were created by the Restaurant Association in 1982 as a way to formally honor the region’s restaurants,” President and C.E.O. Kathy Hollinger told WTOP’s Jason Fraley. “With this event in its 40th year, the program of course has grown and changed really in step with the local industry, so this year’s program continues that legacy.”

Here are this year’s winners:

Rising Culinary Star of the Year: Christian Irabien, Muchas Gracias

Pastry Chef of the Year: Francois Yann Buisine, Un je ne sais Quoi

Joan Hisaoka Allied Member of the Year: Congressional Seafood

Employee of the Year: Herman Machado, The Salt Line — Navy Yard

Manager of the Year: Robert Heim, Shaw’s Tavern

Service Program of the Year: Tail Up Goat

*Splendid Holidays at Home*: Unconventional Diner

*Hottest Sandwich Spot*: Mangialardo’s

*Favorite Gathering Place of the Year*: Casta’s Rum Bar

*Favorite Fast Bites*: Little Miner Taco

*Outstanding Pop-Up Concept*: Bun Papa

*Standout Family Meal Packages To Go*: 2 Fifty Texas BBQ

*Best Brunch of the Year*: A&J Restaurant

Upscale Casual Restaurant of the Year: Albi

Casual Restaurant of the Year: Ruthie’s All-Day

Wine Program of the Year: Queen’s English

Cocktail Program of the Year: Serenata

Beer Program of the Year: Quarry House Tavern

Chef of the Year: Rob Rubba, Oyster Oyster

Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year: Cranes

New Restaurant of the Year: Daru

Restaurateur of the Year: Scott Drewno and Danny Lee, The Fried Rice Collective

Recipients also included Honorary Milestone RAMMY Awards for 1789 and The Tombs (60 years), Anthony’s Restaurant (50 years), Bombay Bistro (30 years), Duangrat’s (35 years), El Tamarindo (40 years), Franklins (30 years), La Côte d’Or Café (30 years), Mike’s American (35 years), and Tabard Inn (100 years).