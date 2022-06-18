Primary Day: DC primary guide | Meet DC candidates for mayor | Virginia primary guide | 2 Va. races stand out | Local election news
Home » Food & Restaurant News » Burger King does fry…

Burger King does fry swap in Japan amid potato shortage

CBS News

June 18, 2022, 11:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

▶ Watch Video: Japanese restaurant swaps fries for ramen noodles amid french fry shortage

A side of fries with a burger is a staple. But countries like Japan depend on American growers for most of the frozen potatoes that are processed into fries and sold at major chains — and a dwindling stock of potatoes has put fast-food chains in a pickle. 

Burger King, which operates over 150 restaurants in Japan, found a way around the shortage. Until new supplies finally arrive, customers are being asked to swap out fries for something Japan has no shortage of: ramen noodles. 

1655566553275.png Customers in Japan can have a side of crunchy ramen with their burgers instead of french fries 

CBS News

Burger King calls it the “almost-potato set,” which includes a burger and a side of crunchy ramen noodles. The noodles are are nice and salty, but aren’t the same. 

Customers in Japan told CBS News’ Lucy Craft that the ramen couldn’t be a permanent solution. 

“I’d be sad without fries,” one person said. “I always get fries with my burger.” 

“If Burger King had only crunchy ramen, maybe I’d just go to McDonald’s,” another said. 

Burger King said its unusual offerings have earned it devoted fans, adding that many have given up fries as a show of loyalty. The chain also considered substituting fries with options like broiled squid, apple pie and even boiled ramen. 

Burger King isn’t the only fast-food chain grappling with spud shortfalls. Last winter, rival McDonald’s was forced to ration fries and potato nuggets for nearly a month.  

Related News

Recommended

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

IRS expands AI-powered bots to set up payment plans with taxpayers over the phone

Lawmakers renew push to strip investigation authority from VA whistleblower office

New House Digital Services Office seeks to fill gaps to modernize Congress

CISA provides agencies with long-awaited cloud security guidance

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up