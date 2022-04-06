2022 RAMMY Awards finalists revealed: Restaurants, food and more

"A selection of categories also speaks to pandemic-era aspects that both restaurants and diners have continued to enjoy and employ — all of which will be decided via public voting that will begin in late April," the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington said.

The annual RAMMY Awards are back for their 40th installment this year, honoring the D.C. region’s finest eateries and exemplary restaurant industry professionals.

“The 40th Annual RAMMYS return to honor excellence in long-standing and pandemic-era categories that range from individual professional honors to accolades celebrating culinary concepts and service,” the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington said Tuesday.

“A selection of categories also speaks to pandemic-era aspects that both restaurants and diners have continued to enjoy and employ — all of which will be decided via public voting that will begin in late April.”

Winners will be named in a ceremony at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center set for Sunday, July 24.

See the finalists below; categories that will be open for public voting are starred.

*Favorite Gathering Place of the Year:

Casta’s Rum Bar

Comet Ping Pong

Pennyroyal Station

St. Vincent Wine

The Pug

*Best Brunch of the Year:

A & Restaurant

ala

Blend 111

Maialino Mare

Nina May

*Favorite Fast Bites:

Happy Gyro

Little Miner Taco

Little Sesame

Pogiboy

Sunday Morning Bakehouse

*Hottest Sandwich Spot:

Cracked Eggery

Mangialardo’s

Queen Mother’s

The Girl & The Vine

Your Only Friend

*Outstanding Pop-Up Concept:

A Presto! Italian Foods

Bun Papa

Della Barba Pizza

JUNE

Tacos A La Madre

*Splendid Holidays at Home:

Bayou Bakery

Convivial

Kinship

Stellina

Unconventional Diner

*Standout Family Meal Packages To Go:

2Fifty Texas BBQ

Mintwood Place

Muchas Gracias

Neighborhood Provisions

Thompson Italian

Joan Hisaoka Allied Members of the Year:

Congressional Seafood Co.

CPA Eats

Ecolab

MarginEdge

Saval Foodservice

New Restaurant of the Year:

Caruso’s Grocery

Daru

Dauphine’s

L’Ardente

Oyster Oyster

Cocktail Program of the Year:

Bresca

Serenata

Service Bar

Silver Lyan

The Imperial

Beer Program of the Year:

Boundary Stone

Caboose Tavern

Quarry House Tavern

Shelter

Sweetwater Tavern

Wine Program of the Year:

Albi

Northside Social

Queen’s English

Reveler’s Hour

Slate Wine Bar

Rising Culinary Star of the Year:

Will Fung, China Chilcano

Christian Irabien, Muchas Gracias

Kat Petonito, The Duck & The Peach, La Collina, The Wells

Suresh Sundas, Daru

Elias Taddesse, Mélange

Employee of the Year:

Raphael Beltran, Et Voila

Amanda Bell, All Purpose — Shaw

Nicole Burdette, Taco Bamba — Springfield

Oscar Iglesias, Moon Rabbit

Herman Machado, The Salt Line — Navy Yard

Manager of the Year:

Gian Mario Cabiddu, Alta Strada, DC

Sylvain Frances, Et Voila Restaurant

Rob Heim, Shaw’s Tavern

Atul Narain, Rasika and Rasika West End

Laure Tartar, Bresca

Service Program of the Year:

Chloe

Iron Gate

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

Rose’s Luxury

Tail Up Goat

Casual Restaurant of the Year:

Baan Siam

La Famosa

Makan

Ruthie’s All Day

The Roost

Upscale Casual Restaurant of the Year:

Albi

Anju

Nama

Rooster and Owl

Shilling Canning Company

Pastry Chef of the Year:

Rochelle Cooper, The Duck & The Peach, La Collina, The Wells

Tammy Saunders, Minibar

Katherine Thompson, Thompson Italian

Alicia Wang, No Goodbyes

Aude Buisine, Un Je Ne Sai Quoi

Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year:

Cranes

Jônt

Rasika West End

1789 Restaurant

Xiquet by Danny Lledó

Chef of the Year:

Matt Adler, Caruso’s Grocery

Cedric Maupillier, Convivial

Shamim Popal, Lapis

Michael Rafidi, Albi

Rob Rubba, Oyster Oyster

Restaurateur of the Year: