Home » Food & Restaurant News » 2022 RAMMY Awards finalists…

2022 RAMMY Awards finalists revealed: Restaurants, food and more

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

April 6, 2022, 7:58 AM

The annual RAMMY Awards are back for their 40th installment this year, honoring the D.C. region’s finest eateries and exemplary restaurant industry professionals.

“The 40th Annual RAMMYS return to honor excellence in long-standing and pandemic-era categories that range from individual professional honors to accolades celebrating culinary concepts and service,” the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington said Tuesday.

“A selection of categories also speaks to pandemic-era aspects that both restaurants and diners have continued to enjoy and employ — all of which will be decided via public voting that will begin in late April.”

Winners will be named in a ceremony at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center set for Sunday, July 24.

See the finalists below; categories that will be open for public voting are starred.

*Favorite Gathering Place of the Year:

  • Casta’s Rum Bar
  • Comet Ping Pong
  • Pennyroyal Station
  • St. Vincent Wine
  • The Pug

*Best Brunch of the Year:

  • A & Restaurant
  • ala
  • Blend 111
  • Maialino Mare
  • Nina May

*Favorite Fast Bites:

  • Happy Gyro
  • Little Miner Taco
  • Little Sesame
  • Pogiboy
  • Sunday Morning Bakehouse

*Hottest Sandwich Spot:

  • Cracked Eggery
  • Mangialardo’s
  • Queen Mother’s
  • The Girl & The Vine
  • Your Only Friend

*Outstanding Pop-Up Concept:

  • A Presto! Italian Foods
  • Bun Papa
  • Della Barba Pizza
  • JUNE
  • Tacos A La Madre

*Splendid Holidays at Home:

  • Bayou Bakery
  • Convivial
  • Kinship
  • Stellina
  • Unconventional Diner

*Standout Family Meal Packages To Go:

  • 2Fifty Texas BBQ
  • Mintwood Place
  • Muchas Gracias
  • Neighborhood Provisions
  • Thompson Italian

Joan Hisaoka Allied Members of the Year:

  • Congressional Seafood Co.
  • CPA Eats
  • Ecolab
  • MarginEdge
  • Saval Foodservice

New Restaurant of the Year:

  • Caruso’s Grocery
  • Daru
  • Dauphine’s
  • L’Ardente
  • Oyster Oyster

Cocktail Program of the Year:

  • Bresca
  • Serenata
  • Service Bar
  • Silver Lyan
  • The Imperial

Beer Program of the Year:

  • Boundary Stone
  • Caboose Tavern
  • Quarry House Tavern
  • Shelter
  • Sweetwater Tavern

Wine Program of the Year:

  • Albi
  • Northside Social
  • Queen’s English
  • Reveler’s Hour
  • Slate Wine Bar

Rising Culinary Star of the Year:

  • Will Fung, China Chilcano
  • Christian Irabien, Muchas Gracias
  • Kat Petonito, The Duck & The Peach, La Collina, The Wells
  • Suresh Sundas, Daru
  • Elias Taddesse, Mélange

Employee of the Year:

  • Raphael Beltran, Et Voila
  • Amanda Bell, All Purpose — Shaw
  • Nicole Burdette, Taco Bamba — Springfield
  • Oscar Iglesias, Moon Rabbit
  • Herman Machado, The Salt Line — Navy Yard

Manager of the Year:

  • Gian Mario Cabiddu, Alta Strada, DC
  • Sylvain Frances, Et Voila Restaurant
  • Rob Heim, Shaw’s Tavern
  • Atul Narain, Rasika and Rasika West End
  • Laure Tartar, Bresca

Service Program of the Year:

  • Chloe
  • Iron Gate
  • Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab
  • Rose’s Luxury
  • Tail Up Goat

Casual Restaurant of the Year:

  • Baan Siam
  • La Famosa
  • Makan
  • Ruthie’s All Day
  • The Roost

Upscale Casual Restaurant of the Year:

  • Albi
  • Anju
  • Nama
  • Rooster and Owl
  • Shilling Canning Company

Pastry Chef of the Year:

  • Rochelle Cooper, The Duck & The Peach, La Collina, The Wells
  • Tammy Saunders, Minibar
  • Katherine Thompson, Thompson Italian
  • Alicia Wang, No Goodbyes
  • Aude Buisine, Un Je Ne Sai Quoi

Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year:

  • Cranes
  • Jônt
  • Rasika West End
  • 1789 Restaurant
  • Xiquet by Danny Lledó

Chef of the Year:

  • Matt Adler, Caruso’s Grocery
  • Cedric Maupillier, Convivial
  • Shamim Popal, Lapis
  • Michael Rafidi, Albi
  • Rob Rubba, Oyster Oyster

Restaurateur of the Year:

  • Michael Babin, Neighborhood Restaurant Group
  • Ashok Bajaj, Knightsbridge Restaurant Group
  • Mark Bucher, Medium Rare
  • Andrew Dana and Daniela Moreira, Call Your Mother, Timber Pizza, Turu’s Pizza, Mercy Me
  • Scott Drewno, Danny Lee, The Fried Rice Collective

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

