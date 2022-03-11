‘Pi Day’ is March 14: Here’s how to celebrate appropriately

Here are some of the special offers that will be offered around town on that roundest of days, "Pi Day," March 14.

Monday, March 14, is “Pi Day,” because the date “3/14” resembles the mathematical constant’s approximate value of 3.14.

That number — as you no doubt remember from math class way back when — is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. But you didn’t click on some link to relive the debilitating boredom of math class, did you?

You clicked for some sweet offers on pie-related fare, and Yours Truly has been poking around, bugging local and national businesses about potential ways to celebrate the big day with some slice-ables.

Here are some of the special offers that will be offered around town on that roundest of days, March 14.

&Pizza will be giving away a free pizza every three minutes and 14 seconds on Monday. Text #PIDAY to 200-30 for a chance to win. Or you can just submit your phone number online.

North Italia’s D.C. location is marking the big day with a regionally inspired pizza — the “Half-Smoke.” This bad boy is topped with half-smoke sausage, slow-cooked chili, mustard sauce and radicchio and will set you back $18. It was inspired, of course, by the delicacy made famous by Ben’s Chili Bowl on U Street.

“I was enthralled by the hearty, bold, spicy hot dog cooled off with fresh onion and plenty of mustard, and I now have a soft spot for all things spicy,” said Chef Patrick Fisher.

The Half-Smoke will be available through April 11, and a portion of the proceeds from each Half-Smoke sold will go to local groups dedicated to fighting hunger in the D.C. area.

Extreme Pizza will offer any signature individual pizza or individual-size two-topping pizza for $3.14 at all three of its D.C. region locations.

Domino’s Pizza says it will hold giveaways on Pi Day “in addition to local and national deals,” but you’ll need to monitor its Instagram and Twitter feeds for details.

And there’s a big payoff: Followers will be able to enter to win free Domino’s for a year. The details will be shared at 10 a.m. that day on its social feeds.

Whole Foods Market is celebrating the day with a $3.14 discount off large cherry and apple pies at store bakeries. The offer is only valid on whole pies 8 inches and larger and excludes frozen pies.

All-Purpose Pizzeria is selling local draft beer for $3.14 with the purchase of any food item all day long and at both its Shaw and Capitol Riverfront locations.

7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can enjoy any whole pizza for $3.14 at participating 7-Eleven and Speedway stores (or via 7NOW delivery).

Sugar Fox ice cream shop is serving pie-themed ice creams throughout March in observance of Pi Day. Such flavors include blueberry crisp, peach pie, vegan banana cream pie and chocolate cherry chess pie.