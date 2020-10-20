Hormel introduces bacon-scented masks

Here's one way to get you to wear a mask, make it smell like bacon.

You probably don’t concern yourself often with the “latest in pork-scented technology.”

But Hormel Foods does, and the Austin, Minnesota-based company has launched Black Label “Breathable Bacon” face masks that, yes, fill your nostrils with the smell of bacon. And the company is giving them away free while supplies last.

Pause here to be revolted or jump with joy.

Hormel suggests you “keep facial orifices snugly covered to enjoy maximum whiffage.” The company also said don’t try to eat the mask.

If you’d like to try to get one for yourself, sign up on Hormel’s Breathable Bacon website. Hormel also said for every bacon mask request, it will donate up to 10,000 meals to the national nonprofit group Feeding America.

But let’s say you’re not a big fan of bacon. No problem, because the fast food chain Jack In The Box is giving away chicken-scented masks.