Home » Food & Restaurant News » How big is your…

How big is your fridge? Restaurants-only grocery opens to the public

Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP

May 4, 2020, 5:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
A flyer for the Restaurant Depot store in Alexandria, Virginia, shows prices for bulk items. (Courtesy Restaurant Depot)

For those who have room for a 10-pound box of king crab legs, 16 frozen pizzas and 40 ready-to-bake croissants, there is a new grocery option open in the D.C. area selling food in bulk.

Restaurant Depot’s corporate office confirms all its stores are waiving membership requirements during the coronavirus pandemic to offer its inventory to everyday shoppers. However, since the market typically supplies restaurants, nothing on the shelves comes in small portions.

A flyer for the Alexandria, Virginia, store advertises 15 pounds of chicken wings, 5 pounds of Greek yogurt and a case of corn on the cob, for example.

“It’s hard to tell who is a member and who’s just coming in,” said a manager at the Alexandria store, who said the location is always busy and it’s hard to tell a shopper’s motivation.

There are some rules to shopping without a membership: Only two adult shoppers are allowed per family, they must have a valid ID and be wearing protective gear such as a mask and gloves. No children are allowed in the stores, and there are no returns on purchases, a spokeswoman from the corporate office said.

There are Restaurant Depot stores in Chantilly and Alexandria, Virginia, and in Capitol Heights and Baltimore, Maryland. D.C. does not have a store.

More Coronavirus news

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up