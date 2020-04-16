DC’s Call Your Mother deli expands during coronavirus pandemic

D.C.'s Call Your Mother deli opened a second location on Capitol Hill Wednesday, amid the coronavirus crisis that has forced many other business to shut down.

While most businesses have shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, there’s one in the D.C. that is actually expanding.

The popular Call Your Mother deli, which has its original location at Georgia Avenue and Lamont Street in Northwest, opened its second location Wednesday on Capitol Hill.

“The thought process was basically we had decided we were going to put it on pause in the middle of March,” said Call Your Mother co-owner Andrew Dana.

But Dana and his team thought about it and decided they should launch the new location with limited hours and a limited menu.

Their aim is to help generate more money so they can continue to pay their staff during the coronavirus crisis.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

Call Your Mother co-owner Andrew Dana talks about opening the new deli.

“We took a step back and realized that we could bake more bagels,” Dana said.

“We just said if there’s something positive we can do in this time when everybody is anxious and everybody is down … let’s go for it.”

The new location, on the corner of G and 8th streets in Southeast, is open for pickup only.

Customers have to order online and pick up their food the following day.

More Coronavirus news

“You can’t even come inside,” Dana said.

“You come to the front door and you say your last name and your order is slid across the table to you.”

With the business currently operating with 30% of its normal staff, Dana said things will seem much easier when social distancing guidelines are finally lifted.

“It’s definitely harder than normal,” said Dana.

“After all this madness we’ll be rocking and rolling.”