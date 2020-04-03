Quarantine comfort foods: A top chef’s take on mac and cheese

One D.C.-area chef explained how to make a new type of mac and cheese.

You may be getting sick of your home cooking – so we’ve been asking top chefs how to spice things up while home during the coronavirus outbreak.

One local chef explained how to make a new type of mac and cheese.

“I always love to have smokiness, almost like a bacon aspect to it,” said Jamie Leeds of Hank’s Oyster Bars in D.C. and Virginia. “But I didn’t want it to have meat in it. I wanted it to be vegetarian so it could please everybody.

I tried it with a smoked Gouda. That’s what makes the difference in this mac and cheese, is the smoked cheese gives it that meaty essence to it, which makes it very delicious.”

Mac and Cheesy by Chef Jamie Leeds, JL Restaurant Group and Hank’s Oyster Bar

The use of smoked Gouda and white cheddar in our mac and cheese gives a rich, bacon-like flavor, but keeps the recipe vegetarian friendly.

Ingredients

1 package Elbow Macaroni

2 Tbsp Butter

2 Tbsp AP Flour

2 C Cream

¾ C Smoked Gouda, shredded

1 C White Cheddar, shredded

1 tsp Salt

¼ tsp Pepper

Pinch, Ground Nutmeg

½ C Seasoned Bread Crumbs

Steps

1. Preheat oven to 350°

2. Cook pasta according to package directions. Rinse, drain, and set aside.

3. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, whisk together the butter and flour.

4. Continue to whisk the butter and flour, being careful not to burn the mixture, until it is cooked, approx. 3 minutes.

5. Gradually whisk in the cream, and continuing whisking until mixture is smooth, incorporated, and thickened, approx. 3-5 minutes.

6. Stir in the smoked Gouda and the white cheddar until melted and fully incorporated.

7. Season with salt, pepper and a pinch of nutmeg.

8. Add cooked pasta to the cheese sauce and toss to coat.

9. Lightly grease an 11” x 7” baking dish.

10. Pour pasta mixture into the baking dish and top with a sprinkling of the seasoned bread crumbs.

11. Bake at 350° for 15 minutes — the top should be golden brown and bubbly.