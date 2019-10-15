Sweet and savory apple recipes for fall

It's officially apple season. If you're inundated with the fruit of fall, here are some sweet and savory recipes that can put your apples — and your stomach — to work. Click on the link in the slides for each recipe.
Dutch apple pie
If you’re a fan of apple pie, why not make one that’s nearly double the size? Plus, this deep-dish style Dutch apple pie makes great use out of a big bushel of apples from the orchard. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe)
Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press
(ASSOCIATED PRESS/Larry Crowe)
Apple cheddar puffs
With the onset of apple season, its time to start thinking about ways to use up all those bushels you bring home from your picking adventures. And if you growing tired of sweets, these cheddar puffs are the perfect remedy. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press
(ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Mead)
Spicy beef chili with apples
This photo shows spicy beef chili with apples. The apples in this chili recipe give it a hint of sweetness. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press
(ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Mead)
Apple phyllo cigars
Make the all-American dessert in hand-held form with these apple phyllo cigars. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press
(AP/Matthew Mead)
Whole-grain apple and ham breakfast casserole
This whole-grain apple and ham breakfast casserole is worth waking up for. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press
(AP/Matthew Mead)
Apple-squash lasagna
The traditional flavors of a delicious Italian lasagna — creamy ricotta blended with savory herbs — are wonderfully balanced by harvest fruits and vegetables, including thinly sliced butternut squash and apples. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press
(ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Mead)
Inside out apple crumble
This photo shows inside out apple crumble. Apples are a great healthy choice. One small apple has about 80 calories and delivers great vitamins and 4 grams of fiber. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press
(AP/Matthew Mead)
Cheddar whiskey apple pie with butter cracker crumble
Spike your apple pie with two of the most beloved ingredients in the food world: cheese and whiskey. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press
(AP/Matthew Mead)
Kale salad with apples, apricots and manchego cheese
Lighten up your lunch with this kale salad with apples, apricots and manchego cheese. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press
(AP/Matthew Mead)
Caramel-chocolate apple chips
Let’s face it: Biting into a caramel apple is difficult — and messy. These caramel-chocolate apple chips are a much easier treat to devour. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press
(AP/Matthew Mead)
Caramelized apple ginger rice pudding
This recipe for caramelized apple ginger rice pudding uses a risotto technique to achieve a rich and creamy consistency. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press
(AP/Matthew Mead)
Sausage and apple Dutch baby
Breakfast for dinner? It’s delicious with this sausage and apple Dutch baby recipe. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press
(AP/Matthew Mead)
Winter quinoa dressing with apples and dried cranberries
Add a healthy side dish to your hearty autumn menus with this winter quinoa dressing with apples and dried cranberries. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press
(AP/Matthew Mead)
Spiked side dish applesauce
Applesauce is a child-food favorite — but that doesn’t mean you can’t give it an adult-only spin with a splash of apple brandy. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press
(AP/Matthew Mead)
Grilled maple glazed apple slices
The grill isn’t just for summer cookouts. Dust off the grates and impress your guests with grilled maple glazed apple slices.(AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press
(AP/MATTHEW MEAD)
French apple tart
When slicing the apple stop each slice when youre still about 1/4 inch from the surface of the cutting board. According to chef Sara Moulton it is easier to slice an apple thinly when each slice remains attached at the bottom. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press
(AP/Matthew Mead)
Korean kimchee pancakes with apple
Pancakes with a twist: kimchee and apples — just hold the maple syrup. This dish is from a recipe by Aarti Sequeira. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press
(AP/Matthew Mead)
Cider house butter rolls
These easy-to-make dinner rolls are inspired by buttery Parker House rolls, but are spiced and sweetened with a bit of fresh apple cider that has been boiled down to a syrup. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press
(AP/Matthew Mead)
Creamy brown rice risotto with Brussels sprouts and apple
Lighten up risotto with this recipe, which incorporates Brussels sprouts and apple. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press
(AP/Matthew Mead)
Creamy apple chicken curry
Apples shine in this chicken recipe, perfect for a chilly weeknight dinner. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press
(AP/Matthew Mead)
Calvados cider sidecar cocktail
Apples aren’t just for eating. This photo shows a Calvados cider sidecar cocktail in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press
(AP/Matthew Mead)
Skillet apple cranberry sauce with pistachios
Already thinking ahead to your Thanksgiving spread? Ditch the can and try this fresh recipe for skillet apple cranberry sauce with pistachios. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press
(AP/Matthew Mead)
Hard cider-soaked sausages
This photo shows hard cider-soaked apple-sage sausages with apple-fennel sauerkraut in Concord, N.H. This recipe is perfect for a tailgate, a Halloween party, a football Sunday or an Oktoberfest. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press
(ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Mead)
Apple roasted vegetables
Apples can add an unexpected sweet touch to an otherwise savory selection of roasted vegetables. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press
(ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Mead)
