Sweet and savory apple recipes for fall

Rachel Nania | @NaniaWTOP

October 15, 2019, 9:30 AM

It’s officially apple season. Put your apple-picking haul to good use with these recipes, perfect for fall.

This photo taken Oct. 5, 2009 shows a Dutch Apple Pie. If a recent trip to the orchard left you with more apples than you have plans for this deep-dish style Dutch Apple Pie will bake a good home for them. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe)
Dutch apple pie If you’re a fan of apple pie, why not make one that’s nearly double the size? Plus, this deep-dish style Dutch apple pie makes great use out of a big bushel of apples from the orchard. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe) Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Larry Crowe)
This Aug. 22, 2011 photo shows apple cheddar puffs in Concord, N.H. With the onset of apple season, its time to start thinking about ways to use up all those bushels you bring home from your picking adventures. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Apple cheddar puffs With the onset of apple season, its time to start thinking about ways to use up all those bushels you bring home from your picking adventures. And if you growing tired of sweets, these cheddar puffs are the perfect remedy. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead) Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press   (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Mead)
This Sept. 12, 2011 photo shows spicy beef chili with apples in Concord, N.H. The apples in this chili recipe give it a hint of sweetness. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Spicy beef chili with apples This photo shows spicy beef chili with apples. The apples in this chili recipe give it a hint of sweetness. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead) Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press   (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Mead)
This image taken on June 5, 2012 shows apple phyllo cigars in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Apple phyllo cigars Make the all-American dessert in hand-held form with these apple phyllo cigars. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead) Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press     (AP/Matthew Mead)
In this photo taken on July 3, 2012, a Whole-Grain Apple and Ham Breakfast Casserole is shown here in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Whole-grain apple and ham breakfast casserole This whole-grain apple and ham breakfast casserole is worth waking up for. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead) Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press (AP/Matthew Mead)
This Oct. 19, 2011 photo shows apple-squash lasagna in Concord, N.H. The traditional flavors of a delicious Italian lasagna _ creamy ricotta blended with savory herbs _ are wonderfully balanced by harvest fruits and vegetables, including thinly sliced butternut squash and apples. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Apple-squash lasagna The traditional flavors of a delicious Italian lasagna — creamy ricotta blended with savory herbs — are wonderfully balanced by harvest fruits and vegetables, including thinly sliced butternut squash and apples. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead) Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Mead)
This August 3, 2015 photo shows inside out apple crumble in Concord, NH. Apples are a great healthy choice. One small apple has about 80 calories and delivers great vitamins and 4 grams of fiber. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Inside out apple crumble This photo shows inside out apple crumble. Apples are a great healthy choice. One small apple has about 80 calories and delivers great vitamins and 4 grams of fiber. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead) Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press (AP/Matthew Mead)
This Oct. 6, 2014, photo shows cheddar whiskey apple pie with butter cracker crumble in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Cheddar whiskey apple pie with butter cracker crumble Spike your apple pie with two of the most beloved ingredients in the food world: cheese and whiskey. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead) Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press (AP/Matthew Mead)
Lutein and its isomer zeaxanthin are yellow pigments that are part of the xanthophyl carotenoid family, and are abundant in green leafy vegetables such as spinach and kale, and in lesser quantities in corn and egg yolks. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Kale salad with apples, apricots and manchego cheese Lighten up your lunch with this kale salad with apples, apricots and manchego cheese. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead) Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press (AP/Matthew Mead)
In this image taken on Sept. 17, 2012, Carmel-Chocolate Apple Chips are shown in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Caramel-chocolate apple chips Let’s face it: Biting into a caramel apple is difficult — and messy. These caramel-chocolate apple chips are a much easier treat to devour. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead) Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press (AP/Matthew Mead)
In this image taken on August 27, 2012, a recipe for Caramelized Apple Ginger Rice Pudding is shown in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Caramelized apple ginger rice pudding This recipe for caramelized apple ginger rice pudding uses a risotto technique to achieve a rich and creamy consistency. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead) Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press (AP/Matthew Mead)
This Aug. 26, 2013 photo shows a sausage and apple Dutch baby in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Sausage and apple Dutch baby  Breakfast for dinner? It’s delicious with this sausage and apple Dutch baby recipe. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead) Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press (AP/Matthew Mead)
This Dec. 1, 2014, photo shows winter quinoa dressing with apples and dried cranberries in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Winter quinoa dressing with apples and dried cranberries Add a healthy side dish to your hearty autumn menus with this winter quinoa dressing with apples and dried cranberries. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead) Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press (AP/Matthew Mead)
In this image taken on August 27, 2012, a recipe for spiked side dish applesauce is shown in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Spiked side dish applesauce  Applesauce is a child-food favorite — but that doesn’t mean you can’t give it an adult-only spin with a splash of apple brandy. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead) Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press (AP/Matthew Mead)
This Sept. 16, 2013 photo taken in Concord, N.H. shows a recipe for grilled maple glazed apple slices.(AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Grilled maple glazed apple slices The grill isn’t just for summer cookouts. Dust off the grates and impress your guests with grilled maple glazed apple slices.(AP Photo/Matthew Mead) Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press (AP/MATTHEW MEAD)
This Sept. 8, 2014 photo shows French apple tart in Concord, N.H. When slicing the apple stop each slice when youre still about 1/4 inch from the surface of the cutting board. According to chef Sara Moulton it is easier to slice an apple thinly when each slice remains attached at the bottom. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
French apple tart When slicing the apple stop each slice when youre still about 1/4 inch from the surface of the cutting board. According to chef Sara Moulton it is easier to slice an apple thinly when each slice remains attached at the bottom. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead) Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press (AP/Matthew Mead)
This June 22, 2015 photo shows Korean kimchee pancakes with apple in Concord, N.H. This dish is from a recipe by Aarti Sequeira. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Korean kimchee pancakes with apple Pancakes with a twist: kimchee and apples — just hold the maple syrup. This dish is from a recipe by Aarti Sequeira. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead) Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press   (AP/Matthew Mead)
This Oct. 6, 2014, photo shows cider house butter rolls in Concord, N.H. These easy-to-make dinner rolls are inspired by buttery parkerhouse rolls, but are spiced and sweetened with a bit of fresh apple cider that has been boiled down to a syrup. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Cider house butter rolls These easy-to-make dinner rolls are inspired by buttery Parker House rolls, but are spiced and sweetened with a bit of fresh apple cider that has been boiled down to a syrup. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead) Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press (AP/Matthew Mead)
In this image taken Dec. 20, 2012, creamy brown rice risotto two ways recipe for brussels sprouts and apple is shown served on a platter in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Creamy brown rice risotto with Brussels sprouts and apple Lighten up risotto with this recipe, which incorporates Brussels sprouts and apple. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead) Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press (AP/Matthew Mead)
In this image taken on August 27, 2012, a recipe for creamy apple curry chicken is shown in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Creamy apple chicken curry  Apples shine in this chicken recipe, perfect for a chilly weeknight dinner. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead) Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press (AP/Matthew Mead)
This June 30, 2014 photo shows a Calvados cider sidecar cocktail in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Calvados cider sidecar cocktail Apples aren’t just for eating. This photo shows a Calvados cider sidecar cocktail in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead) Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press (AP/Matthew Mead)
This Oct. 7, 2013 photo shows skillet apple cranberry sauce with pistachios in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Skillet apple cranberry sauce with pistachios Already thinking ahead to your Thanksgiving spread? Ditch the can and try this fresh recipe for skillet apple cranberry sauce with pistachios. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead) Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press (AP/Matthew Mead)
This Sept. 28, 2011 photo shows hard cider-soaked apple-sage sausages with apple-fennel sauerkraut in Concord, N.H. This recipe is perfect for a tailgate, a Halloween party, a football Sunday or an Oktoberfest. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Hard cider-soaked sausages  This photo shows hard cider-soaked apple-sage sausages with apple-fennel sauerkraut in Concord, N.H. This recipe is perfect for a tailgate, a Halloween party, a football Sunday or an Oktoberfest. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead) Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Mead)
This Oct. 19, 2011 photo shows apple roasted vegetables in Concord, N.H. Apples can add an unexpected sweet touch to an otherwise savory selection of roasted vegetables. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Apple roasted vegetables Apples can add an unexpected sweet touch to an otherwise savory selection of roasted vegetables. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead) Click for the recipe: Recipe from The Associated Press (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Mead)
