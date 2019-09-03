Where to get a free chicken sandwich Wednesday in DC

A Northwest D.C. eatery is throwing its hat in the fast-food faceoff and offering a free chicken sandwich that it said is better than THAT chicken sandwich. Here's how you can get one.

A Northwest D.C. eatery is throwing its hat in the fast-food faceoff and offering a free chicken sandwich that it said is better than THAT chicken sandwich. Here’s how you can get one.

On Wednesday, Z-Burger Tenleytown is going to become Z-Chicken for one day and will give away one chicken sandwich per person when the customer gives the secret password: Z-Chicken.

Z-Burger … Z-Chicken owner Peter Tabibian said in a statement that his crispy chicken sandwich uses secret ingredients and spices that sets it apart from the competition. He challenges customers to “try an even better-tasting sandwich.”

The offer is good Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Tenleytown location on Wisconsin Avenue.

Z-Burger is the latest restaurant to enter the chicken fight that’s been going on since August between chicken giants Chick-fil-A and Popeyes.

Popeyes introduced a crispy chicken sandwich on a brioche bread last month.

Chick-fil-A then reminded customers in a tweet that they were the “original.”

Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the ❤️ for the original. pic.twitter.com/qBAIIxZx5v — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) August 19, 2019

The Popeyes crispy chicken sandwich craze led to long lines and disappointed customers who left empty-handed when the restaurant ran out. One customer in Tennessee is suing the chain for “countless time wasted driving to and from Popeyes. No chicken sandwich,” ABC News reported. And in Texas, a customer pulled a gun when he was told that the location had run out of the sandwich.

If you want to compare crispy chicken sandwiches, Popeyes, Chick-fil-A and Z-Burger are within walking distance from each other along Wisconsin Avenue.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.