Man sues Popeyes after missing out on new chicken sandwich

(EAST RIDGE, Tenn.) — Popeyes’ wildly popular new chicken sandwich has pushed some serious eaters to their breaking point in hopes of getting a taste of the limited-availability delicacy.

One man who repeatedly sought out the savory sandwich in East Ridge, Tenn., has filed a civil summons against the fast-food chain for $5,000.

Craig Barr accused the eatery of an array of issues including “false advertising, deceptive business practices” and “hustled out of money,” according to his written summons filed with the Hamilton County Court.

Barr wrote in the complaint that he was filing the suit for “countless time wasted driving to and from Popeyes. No chicken sandwich. Was told to come back this day- still no sandwich. Was hustled out of money by an employee.”

He also claimed he was attacked and sustained damage to his vehicle, but “never came out with [a] chicken sandwich.”

Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now). pic.twitter.com/Askp7aH5Rr — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 27, 2019

Barr added that his “friends laughed” at him and he was “humiliated.”

But Barr hasn’t been the only customer around the country ruffled by the lack of lunch options as the popularity of the new sandwich has led to its limited availability.

Popeyes did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment in response to the suit, but previously told ABC News in a statement: “The demand for the new Chicken Sandwich in the first few weeks following launch far exceeded our very optimistic expectations. In fact, Popeyes aggressively forecasted demand through the end of September and has already sold through that inventory. As a result, Popeyes restaurants across the country are expected to sell out of the Chicken Sandwich by the end of this week.”

We hear y’all. We’re working to get The Sandwich back as soon as possible. If you want to be first to know when it happens, download our app and turn on those push notifications. Thanks for sticking with us! pic.twitter.com/UaIkGFMr3n — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 28, 2019

Along with suppliers, Popeyes said they are “working tirelessly to bring the new sandwich back to guests as soon as possible.”

The chicken sandwich announcement went viral online earlier this month and sparked a heated interaction with other brands, including Wendy’s and Chick-fil-A.

