Virginia, Maryland restaurant weeks offer deals, unique specials

More than 70 restaurants in Alexandria are participating in its restaurant week, while more than two dozen restaurants in Maryland are offering vegan specials.

Restaurants in Maryland and Virginia want you to experience something new and explore new neighborhoods through food at a local restaurant week.

From August 16 to 25, participating restaurants in Alexandria will feature a $35 three-course dinner for one, or a $35 dinner for two, during Alexandria Summer Restaurant Week.

More than 35 Alexandria restaurants will also offer lunch menus at $15 or $22 per person in addition to the dinner specials. Brunch lovers can enjoy brunch menus for $15 or $22 per person at nearly 20 restaurants.

See a full list of participating locations.

Alexandria Summer Restaurant Week showcases the inventiveness of local chefs in neighborhoods throughout the city, including Old Town, Del Ray, Carlyle and Eisenhower, and the West End.

The Alexandria Summer Restaurant Week is also offering transportation specials, including $5 off a rider’s first two rides with Lyft and $2 summer parking at city-owned garages and surface lots after 5 p.m. on weekdays and all day during the weekend. Parking meters are always free on Sundays, state holidays and after 9 p.m.

The Maryland Vegan Restaurant Week runs from August 16 through September 1 and brings together several restaurants in Baltimore City, Howard County, Montgomery County and Prince George’s County who will offer special deals and dishes that do not contain any meat, dairy, eggs or honey.

This is the fifth Maryland Vegan Restaurant Week, and it is open to all diners with the goal of increasing awareness of the benefits and accessibility a plant-based diet offers.

