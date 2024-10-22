‘The future of hospitality’: Chefs for Equality brings philanthropy, food and drag to DC

Chefs for Equality, hosted by Human Rights Campaign, showcased the D.C. area's best chefs, bakers and mixologists on Monday at the National Building Museum.

Chefs for Equality brings philanthropy, food and drag to DC

For J.P. Sabatier, he sees the future of the hospitality industry to be social justice work. It was that principle brought him to Chefs for Equality.

Sabatier, the co-owner of classic cocktail bar Jane Jane, told WTOP, “I think that as small businesses and entrepreneurs, we have to use our very tiny platform to make sure that we’re advocating for all of the right things in the world.”

For Sabatier, who participates on the committee that plans the event, he described Chefs for Equality as “one of the more slept-on events,” despite it bringing over 150 of the best chefs, bakers, mixologists and even drag queens to a single venue.

“It’s such a cool opportunity to taste through so many restaurants in one night,” he said. “It’s just such a unique experience. No other event in Washington, D.C. feels like this or is like this…And on top of all of that, there’s also a really amazing cause attached to it.”

Chefs for Equality supports the HRC’s nationwide educational work and its fight for full LGBTQ equality. In an interview with WTOP, Hagedorn said the organization will always be a part of the fight for equal rights, adding that this year has been “a very, very challenging year for the LGBTQ+ community.”

“There’s tons of legislation across the country that seeks to take away rights that we’ve fought so hard to win, and now we’re fighting so hard to maintain them, let alone gain even more of our human rights that everybody should have access to,” Hagedorn said.

If Sabatier could share one message with guests and future attendees, he offered that everyone should find their passion and work toward the betterment of that cause, because “putting in a little bit of time and a little bit of effort [can] make sure that we’re living in a better world.”