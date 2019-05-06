Businesses offer free food and other deals for Teacher Appreciation Week

Teachers give back to their students so some businesses are looking to give back to them with special deals in time for Teacher Appreciation Week.

The week, which runs through May 11, focuses around National Teacher Day, which is celebrated on Tuesday, May 7.

Teachers should check with the location closest to them to see if the deal applies in their areas. Also, educators should remember to bring along their IDs to claim the deals.

Deals on National Teacher Day Tuesday, May 7:

Arby’s : Teachers and school administrators can get a free sandwich with an ID on Tuesday at some locations.

: Teachers and school administrators can get a free sandwich with an ID on Tuesday at some locations. Chick-fil-a : Some locations are offering a meal deal for teachers on Tuesday with a valid ID.

: Some locations are offering a meal deal for teachers on Tuesday with a valid ID. Chipotle : Teachers, faculty and other school staff with a valid ID can get a BOGO deal offer from 3 p.m. to close on Tuesday for burritos, bowls, salads and orders of tacos for in-restaurant orders only.

: Teachers, faculty and other school staff with a valid ID can get a BOGO deal offer from 3 p.m. to close on Tuesday for burritos, bowls, salads and orders of tacos for in-restaurant orders only. Cici’s Pizza: Teachers and staff get a free adult buffet on Tuesday with valid ID and a coupon.

Teachers and staff get a free adult buffet on Tuesday with valid ID and a coupon. The Greene Turtle : Teachers get a free $14 meal Tuesday with a valid school ID for dine-in only.

: Teachers get a free $14 meal Tuesday with a valid school ID for dine-in only. MOD Pizza : On Tuesday, teachers get a buy-one-get-one free deal on MOD-size pizza or salads with their school IDs on in-store orders.

: On Tuesday, teachers get a buy-one-get-one free deal on MOD-size pizza or salads with their school IDs on in-store orders. Nando’s PERi-PERi: Teachers get a free flame-grilled chicken meal Tuesday at all 42 U.S. restaurants.

Deals for Teachers Appreciation Week:

Bruegger’s Bagels: Bruegger’s is offering a free medium drip or iced coffee with any purchase and valid ID. Bruegger’s is offering $10 off catering order of $75 or more using the promo code TENOFF75 or in store with a printable coupon available online.

Bruegger’s is offering a free medium drip or iced coffee with any purchase and valid ID. Bruegger’s is offering $10 off catering order of $75 or more using the promo code TENOFF75 or in store with a printable coupon available online. McDonald’s: While it’s not a nationwide deal, RetailMeNot states that some locations are offering a free chicken McNuggets meal to teachers with a valid ID.

While it’s not a nationwide deal, RetailMeNot states that some locations are offering a free chicken McNuggets meal to teachers with a valid ID. Pei Wei : From Monday through Friday, teachers get 33% off regular entrees when they present their teacher ID. Dine-in orders only.

: From Monday through Friday, teachers get 33% off regular entrees when they present their teacher ID. Dine-in orders only. Potbelly Sandwich Shop: All teachers can receive a buy-one-get-one free promotion on sandwiches, pick-you-pairs or salads Monday through Sunday with a valid ID.

All teachers can receive a buy-one-get-one free promotion on sandwiches, pick-you-pairs or salads Monday through Sunday with a valid ID. Sonic Drive-In: Sonic is honoring teachers all month long. Starting on Tuesday, educators and “those who appreciate them as much as Sonic does” can receive a free Route 44 drink or slushy with a purchase. The order must be placed on the Sonic app using the promo code TEACHERS.

