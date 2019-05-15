15 ‘Game of Thrones’-inspired dishes to make for your watch party

The final episode is coming. And if you're entertaining for Sunday's "Game of Thrones" series finale, WTOP has you covered in the food department.

The final episode is coming.

If you’re entertaining for this Sunday’s “Game of Thrones” series finale, WTOP has you covered in the food department.

Here are 15 “Game of Thrones”-inspired dishes that are sure to delight fans and palates.

Beef Tartargaryen Bend the knee to this classic appetizer, and get your watch party started off on the right foot. Find a great recipe for beef tartare with cherry peppers on Bon Appétit. (AP/Matthew Mead)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.