Taylor Gourmet is coming back under new ownership

Taylor Gourmet is, in fact, coming back — and we don’t mean co-founder Casey Patten’s new sandwich spot with at The Wharf with a similar menu.

According to Washingtonian, Source Cuisine outbid Patten and restaurant chain Cosi for the shuttered Philly-style hoagie chain’s assets in a bankruptcy auction the WBJ first reported in December. Source Cuisine owner Steve Kalifa is currently negotiating with landlords to reopen at least five former Taylor Gourmet restaurants by August, according to the report.

“Based on the research we did, it has a lot of followers,” Kalifa told Washingtonian. “I think the concept didn’t fail. I believe the management failed, so we want to learn from that and take it to the next level.”

Kalifa paid about $260,000 for Taylor Gourmet’s assets, including its trademarks, client lists and recipes, and has raised about $2.5 million to bring the business back to life, according to the report. He’s also taken over the management agreement of…