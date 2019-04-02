202
Get a taste of the world at annual Embassy Chef Challenge

By Rachel Nania | @NaniaWTOP April 2, 2019 12:25 am 04/02/2019 12:25am
Are the chilly spring days getting you down? Chef Ron Johnson wants to transport you to the sun, sand and surf of the Bahamas — or at least transport your taste buds.

Johnson is one of nearly 20 embassy chefs competing in this year’s annual Embassy Chef Challenge, taking place April 2 at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center.

The goal of the event is to introduce Washingtonians to the foods and flavors of countries and cultures around the world, and Johnson plans to so by way of a lobster, plantain and coconut stew, served in a plantain cup.

“I just wanted to showcase a lot of the Bahamian flavors in a more upscale way, and I want [people] to be taken aback in a positive way,” Johnson said about the dish he is preparing.

De Anne Gibson with the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism added, “When you come, you’ll feel the warmth. You see our chefs’ jackets — they look like the islands; they make you feel like you’re already down there.”

Other participating countries include Peru, Kenya, Belgium and Morocco, which won the “judge’s choice” award for the best dish in 2017. Cocktails, music and dancing performances will also be part of this year’s Embassy Chef Challenge, which starts at 6:30 p.m. for general admission, 5:30 p.m. for VIP.

While the evening is technically a competition, Events DC’s Pete Kirschner said it’s all about culinary diplomacy.

“We bring together nations from across the world to showcase an authentic sip and bite from their homeland — and it’s something that can really only happen here in D.C.,” Kirschner said.

Tickets to the 2019 Embassy Chef Challenge are available on the event’s website.

