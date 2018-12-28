The shutdown continues, and so do Jose Andres’ free meals

Jose Andres' restaurants around the D.C. area are offering those affected by the government shutdown a free sandwich. Each afternoon, furloughed workers can get, for example, a meatless Beefsteak Burger at Beefsteak, or a chicken shawarma at Zaytinya.

WASHINGTON — He’s not sure how many furloughed federal workers have taken advantage of the free chicken shawarma at Zaytinya, but the restaurant’s general manager, Farhad Haq, said it’s been busy ever since Jose Andres made the offer of giving meals to federal employees affected by the shutdown.

The offer is good seven days a week, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and the menu items are different at each restaurant. At America Eats Tavern, furloughed feds can feed on a pulled pork sandwich. Beefsteak offers a meatless burger. To take advantage of the offer, all people have to do is show their government ID.

Haq said the offer stands for as long as the shutdown lasts, and the logic behind it is pretty simple: “For us, we’re in the business of making people happy,” he said. “We just want people to know that we’re here for them — whatever they need.”

Participating restaurants and the sandwiches on offer are below. The restaurants are able to accommodate vegetarians if needed:

America Eats Tavern: Pulled Pork Sandwich

Zaytinya: Chicken shawarma

Jaleo (Penn Quarter, Crystal City, and Bethesda locations): Flauta de Jamon Serrano

Oyamel: Torta Suadero

China Chilcano: Pan con Pollo

Beefsteak (Tenleytown, Dupont, and Foggy Bottom locations): Beetsteak Burger

