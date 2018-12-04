202.5
Home » Food & Restaurant News » Dining with the stars:…

Dining with the stars: What it takes to host, cook for ‘Honors’ celebs

By Rachel Nania | @rnania December 4, 2018 1:22 am 12/04/2018 01:22am
4 Shares
A behind-the-scenes look at one of DC's biggest star-studded dinners

WTOP's Rachel Nania

Download audio

WASHINGTON — With breathtaking views of Georgetown, the Potomac River and Theodore Roosevelt Island, The Kennedy Center’s River Terrace is a favorite gathering spot for preshow selfies and intermission musings.

But on Sunday night, the overlook was a working kitchen.

More than 100 cooks bustled about the tented terrace, pushing stainless steel carts past long tables lined with nearly 2,000 glass plates, all waiting to be topped with circular towers of tuna and black truffle tartare — the first course of the formal dinner that followed the 41st Kennedy Center Honors.

“This has been weeks of planning and engineering to get to this moment,” said Ed Brown, chef and president of Restaurant Associates, the culinary company that oversees The Kennedy Center Honors dinner, and has for the last 30 years.

“And we [will] start thinking about next year’s tomorrow,” he said.

Many are familiar with the televised version of the Kennedy Center Honors — the nation’s lifetime achievement awards for those in the arts. But most don’t know that after the red carpet walk and star-studded tributes, the audience of A-list celebrities, politicians and distinguished guests all sit down for a multicourse meal in the Kennedy Center’s Grand Foyer.

And after this year’s awards, everyone dined on licorice-braised short ribs, squash puree and baby white turnips. Two-tier, silver-plated dessert trays rounded out the evening.

“This is a restaurant-quality dinner,” said Brown, who has overseen Michelin-star kitchens and food service for venues such as the Lincoln Center and for events such as the U.S. Open.

“The food is simple and elegant, and that matches the event.”

The Kennedy Center is a public memorial that hosts guided tours, free concerts — even weekend yoga. Its accessible and varied programming is a bonus for visitors, but can prove tricky when the lobby needs to transform into a lavish dining room for 2,000 in a matter of hours — complete with floral centerpieces, crisp linens and menu cards fit for Cher.

It’s a task that takes Tom Durkee, Restaurant Associates’ director of catering at The Kennedy Center, months of planning and a staff of more than 300 to execute.

“The pressure is always high, but our staff is very used to it,” said Durkee, who initiated the dining room setup at The Kennedy Center around 10:30 p.m. the night before the event.

Sunday morning, the team arrived to finish the job, and they stayed until the early hours of Monday morning to pack it all up.

“We have to [break down] tonight because The Kennedy Center is, of course, a memorial and it opens at 10 a.m. tomorrow,” Durkee said.

How the Kennedy Center Honors dinner comes together

WTOP's Rachel Nania

Download audio

Serving high-profile people is the norm for Durkee and his team. Hands don’t shake when plates are set down in front of honorees such as Reba McEntire, and nerves don’t rattle when pre-dinner calls come in with special requests.

“The days of Rolling Stones and all that stuff are over. I think a lot of the focus now is really on healthy living, and that’s what the celebrities are doing, so our challenges now are fulfilling those needs, and so finding obscure items that are healthy, organic and vegan,” Durkee said.

Salmon and acorn squash were a few alternative dishes on-hand at the dinner for those who opted out of the short ribs.

“It’s a big deal and it’s a privilege to be a part of this event for so long,” Durkee added.

For more on the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors, check out WTOP’s interviews with honorees on the red carpet. The recorded broadcast will air on CBS Dec. 26 at 8 p.m. ET.  

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Topics:
Art News dinner at the Kennedy Center Honors Entertainment News Food & Restaurant News kennedy center honors Kennedy Center Honors dinner Life & Style Living News Local News Photo Galleries Restaurant Associates Washington, DC News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Christmas movies
9 recipes for holiday cocktails
Holiday breakfast recipes
Today in History: Dec. 22
14 recipes for Christmas dinner
20+ holiday happenings around DC area
Remembering Penny Marshall
Science gifts for the stargazers in your life
Most notable quotes of 2018
Snowstorm south of DC
Celebrity deaths
Capitol Christmas tree lighting
Former President George HW Bush laid to rest in Texas
Bush funeral service at National Cathedral
Lying in state at Capitol
Life of George HW Bush
Kennedy Center Honors
Images of 2018: A world in motion
PHOTOS: National Christmas Tree lighting 2018
December Entertainment Guide
12 ways to eat veggies for breakfast
First lady unveils White House Christmas decorations
‘Flawless’: NASA craft lands on Mars after perilous journey
Meet WTOP's junior reporters
PHOTOS: Historic Capitol Hill church becomes multimillion-dollar condos
PHOTOS: 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
1st snow of the season hits DC region
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Wildfires ravage California
Dogs and cats of DC mayor's office
Where to take the family while they visit DC
People's Choice Awards
Election Day
Travel trends
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Drag queens run high heels
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Marine Corps Marathon
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Local deaths of note