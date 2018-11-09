Tips, recipe for perfect pie crust

This year, skip the store-bought shells. Lauren Parlato, head baker at D.C.’s Little Red Fox, shares her recipe — and tips — for making a simple pie crust at home.

For pie dough, a little patience is key ingredient WTOP's Rachel Nania https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/1-TIPS-FOR-PERFECT-PIE-CRUST-rna-.mp3 Download audio

WASHINGTON — One doesn’t need an occasion to make a pie, but the holiday season presents plenty of opportunities.

And while people have their preference between pumpkin and pecan (or coconut and chocolate), one thing is certain: A flaky, buttery crust is the key to sweet (or savory) success.

This year, skip the store-bought shells. Lauren Parlato, head baker at D.C.’s Little Red Fox, shares her recipe — and tips — for making a simple one at home.

Here’s what you need to make a homemade pie crust (this recipe actually makes two):

About 40 minutes (most of this is “resting time” for the dough)

A stand mixer with a paddle attachment

A rolling pin

2 9-inch pie tins (Parlato prefers the disposable ones)

2 ½ cups of flour (plus some for the counter when it’s time to roll out the dough)

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of sugar

8 ounces of cold butter, cubed

1/2 cup ice-cold water

A knife, fork or cookie cutter (depending on how you like to decorate your crust)

Plastic wrap

Let’s get started:

The more you ‘dough’: Time and temperature are important Making a pie crust is simple, but there are a few variables that can make or break your project, specifically time and temperature. The dough comes together in a matter of minutes, but requires time to rest before it’s rolled out and before it’s baked. It’s also imperative that the butter and water are cold. “If the butter melts before it gets into the oven, it will lose its flakiness. Basically when the butter is baking, the water kind of evaporates and the butter kind of melts away and that’s what makes these flaky little air pockets that makes (the crust) flaky,” Parlato said. (WTOP/Rachel Nania)

If you find yourself in a pie pinch, let Parlato and her team at Little Red Fox do the baking for you. The Connecticut Avenue cafe is taking Thanksgiving orders. You can find more information on its website.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.