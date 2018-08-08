8 tasty keto diet-friendly snacks

The keto diet, which goes heavy on fats and low on carbs, has become wildly popular in recent months. Here are a few keto-friendly snacks.

A high-profile diet

The keto diet, which goes heavy on fats and low on carbs, has become wildly popular in recent months. Celebrities like basketball star LeBron James, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, actress and health mogul Gwyneth Paltrow and former football star Tim Tebow have all reportedly followed a ketogenic diet or aspects of it. The premise behind the diet is that when you eat high-fat foods in the absence of excess carbs, it forces your body into fat-burning metabolic mode, says Bethany M. Doerfler, a clinical research dietitian in the division of gastroenterology and hepatology at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago. The keto diet is similar in some ways to other low-carb diets, but more extreme — about 20 net carbs a day or less, depending on the version.

Pair healthy fats with low-carb produce.

Historically, the keto diet has been rich in animal fats, “which causes concern over unnecessary saturated fats,” Doerfler says. “When trying to create ketogenic snacks, a guiding principle is to pair healthy fats with low-carb produce. Everyone needs grab-and-go snacks, but the emphasis should be on eating real food at snack time versus snack foods at snack time. You will eat higher-quality foods with less preservatives and less carbs.” Here are eight keto snacks that provide plenty of protein and are low in carbs.

Avocado egg salad Smash avocado slices together with canola-based mayo (the variety made with eggs) and serve on lettuce wraps or atop flax crackers. “This snack is ideal because it is rich in fat but contains many heart-healthy fats and very little carbs,” Doerfler says. “Adding a flax cracker allows you to add more fiber without carbs. Eggs get a bad [nutritional] reputation undeservingly. I’m in favor of including eggs in a diet rather than other animal fat.” (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

