Get free guacamole at Chipotle on National Avocado Day

By Nahal Amouzadeh July 31, 2018 1:53 am 07/31/2018 01:53am
WASHINGTON — Avocado lovers, rejoice: Guacamole is not extra at Chipotle Tuesday as the chain celebrates National Avocado Day.

Chipotle is offering free guacamole with every entree ordered online with the 7-digit code “AVOCADO.”

And you have options. Do you like your guacamole on your entree? On the side? With (also free) chips? As long as you order a burrito, bowl, salad or tacos online or in the Chipotle app, you get to choose how to eat your free guacamole.

For further instruction on how to join in Chipotle’s Avocado Day festivities, visit their website. Then get snacking.

