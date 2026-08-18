Police identify 59-year-old Fairfax Co. pedestrian struck and killed by Metrobus

A 59-year-old man died after a Metrobus struck him while he was crossing a street in Bailey's Crossroads on Sunday night, the Fairfax County Police Department said.

A 59-year-old man who died after a Metrobus struck him while he was crossing a street in Bailey’s Crossroads on Sunday night has been identified.

The Fairfax County Police Department identified the man Tuesday as Adam Ali, 59, of Idylwood.

Officers had responded to the intersection of Carlin Springs Road and Columbia Pike at 8:32 p.m. Sunday for a pedestrian crash involving an F20 Metrobus.

A preliminary investigation found that the Metrobus was traveling east on Columbia Pike and had stopped at a red light at Carlin Springs Road. When the light turned green, the driver began making a right turn onto Carlin Springs Road, Fairfax County police officials said in a statement.

Ali was crossing Carlin Springs Road from west to east in the crosswalk with the pedestrian crossing signal when he was struck by the front right side of the bus, police said.

Ali suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Metrobus driver was not injured and remained at the scene. Police said alcohol and drugs do not appear to have been factors for the driver.

Detectives with the Fairfax County Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit are continuing to investigate the crash. Metro Transit Police had said in a social media post that Metro supervisors and officers were assisting.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone: 866-411-8477.

A map of the area is below.

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