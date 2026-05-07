Fairfax Co. school’s ‘Tech Squad’ empowers kids to help each other and teachers with tech tools

For a decade, Poplar Tree Elementary School’s Tech Squad has been teaching students new ways to use the technology and software at their disposal.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. This Va. school lunch club teaches kids tech to help their peers and teachers

On a recent Friday morning, Lesley Leisey stood in front of a classroom at Poplar Tree Elementary School holding a device with a large blue push button.

It was a mouse suited for kids with disabilities. She told the room full of fourth graders on their lunch break that it’s called a “switch click” and could be used to make it easier for students who have limited mobility with their hands.

“As tech ambassadors, we need to be aware of different software programs that can be used for people who learn differently than us,” Leisey told the group.

For a decade, the Fairfax County school’s Tech Squad has been teaching students new ways to use the technology and software at their disposal, with the hope it will help them educate their peers and, in some cases, even their teachers.

“Sometimes, kids in my class have problems with their computers. They can’t get into something, and usually they have to restart,” fifth grader Veronica Mann said. “But, sometimes, there’s a problem with it, so I help them with that.”

The inaugural Tech Squad featured about a dozen students. They learned various tasks, such as replacing batteries and taking apart hard drives.

But the group has evolved and grown, Leisey said. After learning new things, the students teach their friends and eventually their teachers.

And now, there are about 124 fourth through sixth grade students in the Tech Squad.

To join, they have to apply, creating a digital resume using a tool they’ve learned during their time at Poplar Tree.

Then, they go through an interview process, and if they secure a spot, they spend their 30-minute, once-a-week session with Leisey and a technology support specialist.

“I like to learn about how to work with computers and devices and I find that more fun than just talking to other people in the cafeteria,” fourth grader Eli Wong said.

Students have access to all types of tech tools, including Canva, Adobe Express, Google Slides and Book Creator, Leisey said.

Sometimes, the kids lead professional development sessions for teachers. One group hosted a presentation on keyboard shortcuts, “which some teachers are very afraid of, but kids use them all the time,” Leisey said.

Fourth grader Morgan Mitchell said she learned how to make presentations using animation. Fifth grader Joshua Vizcaino learned how make videos in Canva.

The group has also spent time this year making videos aimed at helping kids use their school-issued laptop.

Nathan Fahim, another fourth grader, said a teacher’s cords weren’t working well, so “I helped her with them by unplugging and plugging them back in.”

“Teachers really love to know they have kids on the Tech Squad in their class, because they know they can rely on them to be the ones to help them,” Leisey said.

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