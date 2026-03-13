Speeding driver to serve 3 years for 2023 crash that killed Fairfax County teen

A Fairfax County Circuit Court judge sentenced Jose Zelaya to 10 years, with seven years suspended, which means he will spend three years behind bars.

The crash happened outside the Burke Centre Shopping Centeron July 18, 2023. (Courtesy NBC Washington) The crash happened outside the Burke Centre Shopping Centeron July 18, 2023. (Courtesy NBC Washington) The driver who was going 87 mph in the July 2023 crash that killed 17-year-old Rebekah Zarco, of Burke, Virginia, will serve three years in prison, according to Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano.

Jose Zelaya, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in December 2025. On Thursday, a Fairfax County Circuit Court judge sentenced Zelaya to 10 years, with seven years suspended, which means he will spend three years behind bars.

Zelaya was racing alongside another vehicle on Burke Center Parkway on July 18, 2023 when he crashed into Zarco’s car as she made a left turn out of the Burke Center shopping plaza. Zarco’s younger brother, and two friends were injured, but survived.

When Zelaya pleaded guilty, in a proffer, prosecutors said information from the car’s black box showed Zelaya was traveling 87 mph with a 99% throttle, 1.5 seconds before impact; the posted speed limit was 40 mph.

When initially interviewed by police, Zelaya said he was traveling about 50 mph, and that the victim “jumped out at me” when it was too late for him to stop.

Zarco had recently graduated from James W. Robinson, Jr. Secondary School in Fairfax.

“There is no prison sentence that can do justice for the loss of a young life,” Descano said in a statement. “The sentencing guidelines in this case were 0-6 months of active incarceration; my office argued for a sentence of six years.”

Zarco’s “family, church, and community are forever altered by her death due to the reckless actions of the defendant,” said Descano.

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