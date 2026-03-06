A new Metro safety measure at Dulles Airport seems invisible to most

Metro has installed a 3-foot-tall bollard and safety signs in front of a bank of escalators heading out of the station.

Metro is trying out some new safety equipment at Dulles International Airport, but many people don’t seem to notice it or care.

The transit system said in a post on social media that it’s testing the removable bollard to encourage riders with large suitcases to use the elevator instead. Metro said it’s an initiative to reduce trips and falls and improve safety for everyone.

After watching people approach the bollard and signs for about 15 minutes Friday night, almost everyone ignored the safety equipment and got on the escalator with their bags anyway.

Sophia Moran had never seen the bollard before and is not sure the safety warnings are needed.

“I guess if you’re responsible with your luggage and don’t have vertigo, you’re not going to fall down,” she joked.

Polo Morales walked right past the bollard and the signs but saw them after WTOP pointed them out. He said he doesn’t think they will stop many people.

“Well, at least now I know I’m not supposed to, but if I was really determined they wouldn’t stop me,” he said.

Metro has not specified how long they will continue this experiment, or at how many stations it may permanently install the bollards.

One rider, Sam Daniels, did take the elevator because she had a few big bags. She said she can see how the safety measures may be a good idea.

“What if there was an emergency and somebody needs to come down and there’s all these bags in the way?” she said.

The safety bollards are in use in other airports across the country.

