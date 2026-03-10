‘Fully nude’ intruder linked to at least 4 break-ins sought by Fairfax County police

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, believe the same naked burglar has entered four homes in Centreville.

On Saturday, around 4:30 a.m., a person inside a home in the 14700 block of Ealing Court was awakened by her barking dog and saw a man “fully nude inside her home,” a Fairfax County news release said.

The bare-naked burglar fled the home before police arrived. Officers searched the area and were not able to find the suspect.

Police believe the same person is linked to related incidents in the neighborhood starting on the early morning of March 5, when the suspect entered a bedroom of a home in the 14800 block of Bodley Square while the victim was getting ready for work. The suspect fled when confronted.

The following day, around 5:30 a.m., in the 14800 block of Leicester Court, a resident discovered a footprint on a trash can that had been moved against a fence, and is believed to have been used to climb into the backyard. Police said there’s evidence of an attempted burglary at the residence.

On March 8, at 3:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of Paddington Lane, the victim reported hearing footsteps in the hallway and seeing a nude person standing in the doorway before fleeing.

Police said that in each case, it appears the suspect entered the residence through an unsecured door.

Fairfax County police said detectives and patrol officers are trying to identify the suspect, who is described as a Black male, light or medium complexion, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, with an average build.

Police are asking neighbors to check their home and vehicle surveillance footage for any suspicious activity during the early morning hours, between March 5 and March 8.

Fairfax County police are also asking anyone with information about these incidents, or anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a related crime, to call the Sully District Station at 703-814-7000.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone, at 866-411-TIPS, or online.

