Teen killed, 4 other people injured in Fairfax County crash

The crash happened outside the Burke Centre Shopping Center just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to Fairfax County police. Officers said four teenagers in a Kia sedan were exiting the shopping center when it collided with a Cadillac traveling along Burke Centre Parkway.

The crash happened outside the Burke Centre Shopping Centeron July 18, 2023. (Courtesy NBC Washington)

A teenager is dead, and four other people are in the hospital, after a deadly crash in Burke, Virginia, on Tuesday.

Three of the teenagers and an adult occupant in the other car were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. A spokesperson for the department confirmed the death of one teen at the scene of the crash and said an investigation is ongoing.

“Detectives do believe that speed was likely a factor in this crash,” department spokesperson Lt. James Curry said during a media update.

Burke Center Parkway was closed for about six hours, in both directions, while police completed their investigation. It has now reopened.

A map marking the approximate location is included below.

