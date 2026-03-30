Police investigating bank robbery in Great Falls

Fairfax County police are investigating a bank robbery that happened in Great Falls, Virginia, Monday afternoon.

Fairfax County police are investigating a bank robbery that happened in Great Falls, Virginia, on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call on Walker Road in Great Falls after 3 p.m. Monday where a man entered the bank, implied to staff that he had a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket, tan cargo pants, brown shoes, black baseball hat and brown gloves.

Police urged anyone with information to call 911.

Below is a map of where the robbery took place:

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