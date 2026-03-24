Law firm hired to investigate student groping claims at Fairfax High School

A law firm has been hired to investigate claims that an adult student inappropriately touched several schoolmates at Fairfax High School in Northern Virginia.

Fairfax County Public Schools has hired a law firm to investigate claims that an adult student inappropriately touched several schoolmates at Fairfax High School in Northern Virginia.

In a March 23 message to the high school community, Superintendent Michelle Reid said she requested on Wednesday, March 18, that the school system “retain an independent outside law firm to conduct a comprehensive review of this matter.”

While the school doesn’t identify the student, court records show that Israel Flores-Ortiz, 18, is charged with nine counts of misdemeanor assault and battery for actions on Feb. 25, 2026. He was arrested on March 7.

Reid said the goal of the investigation, by the firm of McGuireWoods, will be “to establish a clear understanding of what occurred, when it occurred, and confirm that all policies, procedures, and regulations were properly followed.”

Reid said Fairfax County Public Schools is cooperating with law enforcement. “We want to be open about what we can disclose and the actions underway while respecting student privacy laws.”

Soon after Flores-Ortiz was arrested, the Department of Homeland Security said the teen had entered the U.S. illegally in 2024 from El Salvador.

He remains in custody, with an adjudicatory hearing scheduled for April 9 in Fairfax County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. In juvenile court, an adjudicatory hearing is equivalent to a trial.

While the specifics of the chain of events that led to the arrest will be investigated, Reid said: “All FCPS staff are mandatory reporters and required to complete annual training on recognizing and reporting concerns related to student safety. We expect all established protocols to be followed.”

Reid said that if students or parents have concerns or information to share, the FCPS Office of Safety and Security offers an anonymous tip line, or can be reached by phone at 571-423-2020.

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