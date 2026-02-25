Fairfax Co. students launch nonprofit to help kids with school resources, summer camp activities

Langley High School students Sophie Li and Lily Zhang launched The Rising Star Fund, a nonprofit that aims to support students at Title I schools across Fairfax County.

As sophomores at Langley High School, Sophie Li and Lily Zhang began to notice significant inequities within their Fairfax County neighborhoods — disparities that inspired them to launch a nonprofit supporting students at the county's Title I schools.

They wanted to make a difference in their community, with a focus on helping underserved students who may not have access to programs or experiences they have been exposed to.

Now seniors, the pair launched The Rising Star Fund two years ago, a nonprofit that aims to support students at Title I schools across Fairfax County. Those are school communities with large percentages of low-income students that are eligible for free or reduced price meals.

Since then, the group of nine students who attend different schools in the area has helped fund summer camps, after-school programs and new school equipment.

“We saw that there were really big disparities in access from these Title I schools just a few miles away compared to wealthier schools in McLean, like Langley High School and McLean High School,” Li said. “And we were hoping to really bridge that gap.”

To accomplish that, the group started to fundraise through bake sales, lemonade stands and other community events. They’ve raised over $10,000 to buy document cameras and projectors for Dogwood Elementary and revive after-school programs at Garfield Elementary.

While high schoolers couldn’t always volunteer during the after school offerings, the nonprofit did raise money to pay the teachers who oversaw the clubs, so they didn’t have to offer their time without being paid.

“Every single kid deserves a chance,” Sophia Ji said. “We are so privileged to be where we are right now, and also have these opportunities, and even have the opportunity to go to a college and afford that kind of thing. We want to give all these kids a similar kind of chance, something that they can just enjoy.”

After learning that students at Garfield Elementary didn’t have access to nearby affordable summer camps because of budget cuts, the nonprofit came together to plan their own.

They hosted a weeklong STEAM program for 15 kids last summer. The group planned activities, such as making slime, toothpaste and tie dye.

Before the activities, there was a daily science lesson.

One of the school’s classrooms was used as a venue, and the campus provided snacks and lunches. Some kids were so eager to attend that their parents walked them to the school each day, because they didn’t have access to a car, senior Grace Chun said.

“Throughout the summer camp, we did try and educate them for science,” Zhang said. “But I think what had a lasting impact on all of us were the children that we met.”

Chun had an internship to be a teacher’s assistant around the same time the nonprofit started working at a Title I school: “And I think that made it very clear to me how I wanted to help others.”

While the students leading the nonprofit are all seniors, they’re hoping to bring the concept with them to their college campuses this fall. And each summer, they’re planning to come together again, with the hope of expanding access to summer camps for kids who otherwise wouldn’t be able to attend one.

“I know that there are a bunch of other people our age who are interested in helping underprivileged students,” Zhang said.

