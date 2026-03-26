Fairfax Co. police target more than a dozen vape shops in sweeping drug and money laundering case

Fairfax County Police say a major drug investigation targeted multiple vape shops that are accused of selling illegal items, ranging from drugs to synthetic urine, and laundering money.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Fairfax Co. police target vape shops in sweeping drug and money laundering case

Fairfax County police say a major drug investigation targeted multiple vape shops, including a dozen Tobacco King vape shops, that are accused of selling illegal items, ranging from drugs to synthetic urine, and laundering money.

Detectives say a father and his two sons are now charged in a case police believe could stretch up and down the East Coast.

“I would describe tobacco vape shops as dens of ill repute and hives of corruption,” Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said at a news conference Wednesday.

Police said simultaneous search warrants at 13 vape shops and storage sites turned up large amounts of marijuana, mushrooms and other items the shops are not legally allowed to sell. Detectives say they also seized more than half a million dollars in cash.

Investigators tied the operation to three men from Woodbridge, Virginia: Omar Salim, Saleh Salim and Saed Salim, who are charged with conspiracy to distribute marijuana and conspiracy to commit money laundering. All three men are out of jail on bond.

Davis said a follow-up search at Saleh Salim’s home in Prince William County led detectives to recover firearms, including rifles and handguns, along with additional evidence connected to the investigation.

In addition to drugs, Deputy Chief Frederick Chambers said investigators found items meant to help people beat drug tests.

“They’re advertising that you can buy this, what we’ve found to be, synthetic urine to defeat these tests,” Chambers said.

Police said federal agencies including the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Food and Drug Administration were involved in the operation. Investigators said additional federal charges could be considered as the case continues.

The investigation began after rising calls for service, burglaries involving teens and undercover drug buys inside vape shops. Detectives believe the organization operated beyond Northern Virginia and could connect to similar activity along the East Coast.

Fairfax County police Chief Kevin Davis (left) and Deputy Chief Frederick Chambers at a news conference Wednesday. (right) right Fairfax County police say a major drug investigation targeted multiple vape shops, including a dozen Tobacco King vape shops. (Courtesy Fairfax County Police Department) Courtesy Fairfax County Police Department Police said simultaneous search warrants at 13 vape shops and storage sites turned up large amounts of marijuana, mushrooms and other items the shops are not legally allowed to sell. (Courtesy Fairfax County Police Department) Courtesy Fairfax County Police Department Police said simultaneous search warrants at 13 vape shops and storage sites turned up large amounts of marijuana, mushrooms and other items the shops are not legally allowed to sell. (Courtesy Fairfax County Police Department) Courtesy Fairfax County Police Department Police said simultaneous search warrants at 13 vape shops and storage sites turned up large amounts of marijuana, mushrooms and other items the shops are not legally allowed to sell. (Courtesy Fairfax County Police Department) Courtesy Fairfax County Police Department ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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Chief Davis said vape shops have become a growing concern for police and the community.

“Tobacco vape shops have snuck up on us and we didn’t even realize it. And it’s a regional challenge. It’s regional, it’s not just Fairfax County,” Davis said.

Despite the arrests and seizures, police say the vape shops are still allowed to operate while licensing, zoning and other regulatory actions play out.

Davis warned other shop owners not to mistake that for inaction.

“We’re watching, we’re paying attention, and we will conduct a criminal investigation in a heartbeat the moment we think you’re committing crimes that harm our children,” he said.

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