Window-washing basket malfunctions, 2 workers rescued midair from Fairfax County high-rise

Video sent to WTOP showed both workers inside a tilted basket that was hanging at least 10-stories in the air.

Two workers were rescued Thursday morning after a window-washing basket malfunctioned, leaving them suspended from a high-rise building in Tysons, Virginia.

Neither of the workers was injured, according to a social media post from Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.

It happened just before 9:30 a.m. at the Intelsat headquarters at 7900 Tysons One Place, near Tysons Corner Center.

The workers were lowered into a tower ladder bucket, with the help of the fire department’s technical rescue operations team.

The high-rise where the rescue took place is an administrative headquarters for Intelsat, a satellite services provider, located just off Chain Bridge Road.

Fairfax County fire officials didn’t identify the workers involved or offer details about what caused the equipment to malfunction.

