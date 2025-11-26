Car passenger dies after crash with Fairfax County ambulance

The passenger of a car has died after the car he was in struck a Fairfax County, Virginia, ambulance that was on its way to an emergency.

The passenger of a car has died after the vehicle they were in struck a Fairfax County, Virginia, ambulance that was on its way to an emergency.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at Worldgate Drive and Alton Square in Herndon.

A Fairfax County ambulance with its “full emergency equipment activated” was trying to turn onto Alton Square, but the driver of a 2007 Hyundai failed to yield and struck the ambulance, according to news release from police.

The car’s passenger, 35-year-old Irvin Escobar Lujuan, of Sterling, was taken to the hospital where he later died. The driver, 23-year-old Jose Lopez Martinez, of Nokesville, was also hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Speeding and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, police said.

Lopez Martinez has been charged with driving while intoxicated.

Two first responders were also taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.